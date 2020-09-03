Saumya Tandon debunks rumours regarding 'Bigg Boss' participation, says 'I am not going'

Television actress Saumya Tandon recently quit one of the popular show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain after essaying the role of Anita Mishra for 5 long years. Ever since her exit from the show, fans speculated that Saumya Tandon would feature in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss 14. Though the actress has denied all rumours about being a part of the much-awaited reality show, however speculations still kept going on. Putting all speculations to rest, the actress recently uploaded a video on social media while clarifying her entry into Bigg Boss. Apart from clarifying, the actress even asked people to stop spreading false information.

Saumya Tandon shuns rumours about her Bigg Boss 14 entry

The stunning actress shared the video on Instagram declaring that she is not participating in Salman Khan hosted season 14 of Bigg Boss. In the video, Samuya can be seen making cute faces, as some melody places in the backdrop, and with her actions, she confirms that it is a big 'NO' for her. While captioning the post, she cleared that though she has clarified several time before and this video is for all those people who are still spreading rumours all across. The actress further wrote that she and Bigg Boss is a big no. At last, she busted all the rumours and wrote, “I am NOT going.”

Several fans of the actress were quick enough to hail the actress for her bold and outspoken mannerisms. One of the users wrote that this video was the best way by the actress to do away with the rumours. Another user advised the actress of avoiding participating in the Bigg Boss as according to the fan it is harmful to her. A third user hailed the actress’s decision and wrote that its one of her best decision and all her fans are proud of you. A fourth user expressed his sadness about seeing the actress quitting the show.

Saumya Tandon recently received an emotional farewell from the director and the rest of the cast of the show, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain. The actor has been a part of the show for the last five years and has now left fans and viewers shocked by her decision. While many are curious if the actor has signed another deal, the actor cleared the air and revealed that she's only going with the flow. During a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Saumya revealed that she has not signed anything, and honestly she is going to be picking and choosing her next projects very carefully.

(Image credit: Saumya Tandon/ Instagram)

