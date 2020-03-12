Bigg Boss Malayalam 2's Rajith Kumar Might Face Arrest After Doing THIS On The Show

After Bigg Boss 13, it looks like Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 is making headlines for its rowdy contestants. A popular contestant of the show, Rajith Kumar recently threw green chilli paste at co-contestant Reshma’s eyes. Now it seems, Rajith Kumar is threatened with an arrest warrant for his stint on the show.

The chilli paste throwing incident took place on the 66th episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam 2. It was during a task of student and teacher where the housemates were divided into two teams. While Arya, Sujo, Daya and Fukru were teachers, Rajith Kumar, Abhirami, Amrutha, Reshma, Shaji and Alina were students. After the task ended, all the contestants of Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 gathered to celebrate Reshma’s birthday. It was during this moment that Rajith Kumar rushed outside and put green chilli paste into Reshma’s eyes.

Resham started crying instantly and complained her eyes were burning. She was immediately taken to the hospital. The makers of Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 asked Rajith to leave the house. According to reports doing rounds, his action is a huge offence according to the Indian Penal Code. Rajith Kumar might even be arrested under multiple charges of Sec 324, Sec 323 and Sec 325.

In other Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 updates, Rajith Kumar’s eviction did not hinder the usual process of nomination and eviction. Pashanam Shaji, Reshma, Amrutha, Abhirami, Daya and Raghu are still on the list of nominated contestants for eviction. Watch Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 to know what happened.

