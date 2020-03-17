The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Bigg Boss Malayalam 2: Mohanlal Receives Backlash After Rajith Kumar's Eviction

Regional Indian Cinema

Bigg Boss Malayalam 2's latest eviction has stirred a storm on the internet. Fans are slamming Mohanlal and the makers of the show for being 'biased'. Read on.

Written By Nikhil Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bigg Boss Malayalam 2

In the latest weekend episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam 2, one of the popular contestants of the show Dr Rajith Kumar was evicted due to his misconduct. Rajith Kumar, who applied chillies on fellow contestant Reshma Ranjan's eyes during a task, was reprimanded by the Bigg Boss and host Mohanlal alike. However, Rajith Kumar's eviction from Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 has attracted a barrage of negative comments with many calling the show biased, and slamming Mohanlal and the channel for evicting Rajith Kumar from the show. Here are some tweets slamming Mohanlal and the channel. 

Fans react to Dr Rajith Kumar's eviction: 

Also Read | Bigg Boss Malayalam 2: Contestant Reshma Rajan Has Dabbled In These 3 Professions?

Also Read | Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 Contestants: Complete List & All You Need To Know About Them

Also Read | Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 Will Have Dr Rajith Kumar, Who Says "uterus Displaces On Jumping"

What infuriated the fans of Rajith Kumar? 

Rajith Kumar, who during a task attacked co-contestant Reshma with chillies, was reprimanded by Bigg Boss with a temporary eviction. Meanwhile, Reshma, who had undergone eye surgery, was given the authority to decide the fate of Rajith Kumar before the incident. Reshma Rajan decided that she cannot stay in the house with Rajith Kumar. This infuriated the fans of the Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 contestant, who are tagging the show as biased, and attacking Mohanlal relentlessly. 

Also Read | Bigg Boss Malayalam 2's Rajith Kumar Might Face Arrest After Doing THIS On The Show

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Sanjay
SANJAY RAUT ON MP POLITICAL CRISIS
Tom Hanks
TOM HANKS AND WIFE LEAVE HOSPITAL
Air India
AIR INDIA WRITES TO CENTRE
Congress
PL PUNIA ON EX-CJI GOGOI
Alia
ALIA BHATT'S FANGIRL MOMENT
Smriti Irani
SMRITI IRANI ON COVID-19