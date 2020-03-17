Bigg Boss Malayalam 2: Mohanlal Receives Backlash After Rajith Kumar's Eviction

In the latest weekend episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam 2, one of the popular contestants of the show Dr Rajith Kumar was evicted due to his misconduct. Rajith Kumar, who applied chillies on fellow contestant Reshma Ranjan's eyes during a task, was reprimanded by the Bigg Boss and host Mohanlal alike. However, Rajith Kumar's eviction from Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 has attracted a barrage of negative comments with many calling the show biased, and slamming Mohanlal and the channel for evicting Rajith Kumar from the show. Here are some tweets slamming Mohanlal and the channel.

Fans react to Dr Rajith Kumar's eviction:

What distrubed more is lal insulted sir with the names of his degrees.. How can #mohanlal insult a college prof like this? Lal didnt even give eye contacts or handshakes.. Seems like he is really jealous of rejith sir sudden popularity #BiggBossMalayalamSeason2 — Vineetha Sera (@vineethasera) March 14, 2020

#Mohanlal Who is Reshma to decide the fate of Dr. Rajit in #bigbossmalayalam? The weakest contestant has been given the task of decision making. Mohanlal is a good actor but a worthless anchor. He has no clue on how to take things forward. Unsubscribing #Asianet. — Shintu (@rvshintu) March 15, 2020

Also Read | Bigg Boss Malayalam 2: Contestant Reshma Rajan Has Dabbled In These 3 Professions?

#Mohanlal and #Asianet showing open favoritism to the their payroll artists in the #BBMS2. — Jacob James (@ndi30066) March 16, 2020

Such a fake show. The only person we love is Dr Rajith and he was kicked out mercilessly. So none in our family watch this show anymore. Change the name of the channel to Aryanet and change the name of the show to let’s win a flat for Arya!!! Disgusting #Mohanlal — Jacob James (@ndi30066) March 15, 2020

#BiggBossMalayalamSeason2 hurts viewers mentally & emotionally. #Mohanlal #asianetban #Asianet waited for a chance to degrade him. #RajithSir living in million of ❣️. #Mohanlal as an actor u r superstar, as an anchor u zero 😡... — shankerviswan (@shankerviswan) March 15, 2020

Also Read | Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 Contestants: Complete List & All You Need To Know About Them

Also Read | Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 Will Have Dr Rajith Kumar, Who Says "uterus Displaces On Jumping"

What infuriated the fans of Rajith Kumar?

Rajith Kumar, who during a task attacked co-contestant Reshma with chillies, was reprimanded by Bigg Boss with a temporary eviction. Meanwhile, Reshma, who had undergone eye surgery, was given the authority to decide the fate of Rajith Kumar before the incident. Reshma Rajan decided that she cannot stay in the house with Rajith Kumar. This infuriated the fans of the Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 contestant, who are tagging the show as biased, and attacking Mohanlal relentlessly.

Also Read | Bigg Boss Malayalam 2's Rajith Kumar Might Face Arrest After Doing THIS On The Show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.