Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Rimi Tomy Shuts Down Rumours Of Her Joining The Reality Show

Season 3 of Bigg Boss Malayalam will be hitting the screens soon and fans are quite excited about the upcoming season. Soon after the authorities made an announcement, social media was filled with the name of contestants who were expected to enter the Bigg Boss house. One of the names that had been making rounds on the internet was singer turned TV host, Rimi Tomy’s name. Fans were expecting her to enter the Bigg Boss house but however, the latter denied any such rumours.

Rimi denies being part of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 contestants

Rimi Tomy is one of the celebrities whose name is often seen in the probable list since Season one was announced. However, Rimi shut all the rumours down by taking it to social media and sharing a screenshot of one of the videos that have been surfacing online. Along with the screenshot, Rimi Tomy wrote in the caption, “Why are these people spreading fake news? Many are asking me whether I am in Bigg Boss, hope it will be clear after responding here. This is the only way to stop such fake news.”(sic)

Rimi’s Instagram post was clear enough to tell her fans that she is not expected to enter the Bigg Boss house. The singer became a household name on TV by hosting the chat show Onnum Onnum Moonnu. She is currently judging the reality TV show Super 4. Season 3 of Bigg Boss Malayam is expected to air its first episode in February. The logo of the season was unveiled by Tovino Thomas, during the launch event of the popular music reality show Star Singer.

Host Mohanlal also announced the new season and promoted it through the channel’s official social media handle. The announcement has created anticipation amongst the fans who are eagerly waiting for the show to start. As of now, actor Arjun Somasekar and activist Rahna Fatima are celebrities who are expected to enter the Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 house amongst other contestants.

