Did You Know TV Actors Drashti Dhami And Suhasi Dhami Are Related?

Drashti Dhami is a well-known TV artist who has established herself as one of the top TV actors in the Hindi TV industry. All her fans are very well aware of all the TV shows that she has been a part of but not many of them know that she is closely related to one of the other popular TV artists. Read further ahead to know more about Drashti Dhami’s family.

Are Drashti Dhami and Suhasi Dhami related?

For those who do not know, actor Drashti Dhami is the sister-in-law of actor Suhasi Dhami as she is married to Drashti’s brother, Jaisheel Dhami. Drashti Dhami’s family also includes her parents along with her husband named Neeraj Khemka who is a popular businessman. Both the actors are two of the renowned faces of the Hindi television industry who have been significant parts of several iconic tv shows in their career.

Drashti Dhami began her career as a model before entering the TV industry. She also appeared in a couple of music videos in her initial career days namely "Saiyyan Dil Mein Aana Re", "Humko Aaj Kal Hai", "Teri Meri Nazar Ki Dori" and "Nachle Soniyo Tu". She later moved onto acting in TV advertisements alongside famous artists.

Drashti Dhami has also appeared in several reality TV shows and has even won Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 6. She even made a guest appearance on Nach Baliye 5 to support Suhasi Dhami and Jaisheel Dhami during the show. She also appeared in Box Cricket League, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, Nach Baliye 8, etc.

Also Read Surbhi Chandna Dances Her Way Out Of 2020 With 'Naagin 5' Cast, Posts A Video On Instagram

Drashti Dhami’s shows

She made her debut with the TV show, Dill Mill Gayye that was launched in 2007 and later got recognition for her role in Geet- Hui Sabse Parayi. Some of her other popular TV shows include Madhubala- Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Jamai Raja, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, etc.

Also Read Mouni Roy Shares Her Take On 'Baby Shark Do Do Do', Watch New Reel

Suhasi Dhami’s shows

Some of the popular tv shows in which she has appeared are namely Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Yahaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli, Aaj Ki Housewife Hai… Sab Jaanti Hai, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Aap Ke Aa Jane Se, Piya Albela and many others.

Also Read Mouni Roy Sizzles In A Black Netted Dress; Fans Say 'calling The Fire Brigade'

Also Read Karanvir Bohra's Cutest Instagram Posts Featuring His New-born Daughter | See

Image Source- Drashti Dhami and Suhasi Dhami's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.