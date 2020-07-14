Pradeep Chandran Of 'Bigg Boss Malayalam' Ties Knot With Anupama, Watch Video

Bigg Boss Malayalam fame actor Pradeep Chandran recently tied the knot amid the coronavirus lockdown. He got married to Kerala-based Anupama Ramachandran in a close-knit affair a few days ago. Pradeep Chandran even took to social media to share a live video of the entire event.

Bigg Boss Malayalam fame Pradeep Chandran ties the knot

During the lockdown, several celebrities have tied the knot or got engaged. Bigg Boss Malayalam fame Pradeep Chandran is the latest one to be added to the list. He recently got married to his partner Anupama Ramachandran in a traditional Hindu ceremony. From the looks of it, the wedding was attended by only close family members of both Pradeep Chandran and his wife, Anupama Ramachandran.

However, his friends and fans were able to join the festivities though a live video that was held through Pradeep Chandran’s social media. Fans could be a part of Pradeep Chandran’s celebrations even during the lockdown through the live video.

Pradeep Chandran was spotted wearing a traditional white mundu with golden borders. He also donned a golden shirt with the mundu on his special day. On the other hand, Pradeep Chandran’s bride Anupama Ramachandran picked a beautiful red saree. She was wearing several pieces of jewellery and decorated her hair with flowers. Both the bride and the groom looked in their happiest best during the entire ceremony.

Take a look at Pradeep Chandran’s wedding video here:

Bigg Boss Malayalam fame’s Pradeep Chandran had announced on his social media that he will be tying the knot with Anupama Ramachandran. He also revealed that his bride is a native of Karunagapally in Kerala. Pradeep Chandra further spoke about how he wanted to have a lavish wedding in Thiruvananthapuram with all his loved ones. However, due to the current situation, the wedding had to be moved to his bride’s house instead.

Pradeep Chandran shot to fame with his role in the show, Karuthamuthu. He also appeared in the second season of Bigg Boss Malayalam. He gained a huge fanbase during his stint on the show. Pradeep Chandran has been a part of several films too including Mohanlal starrer Drishyam, etc.

