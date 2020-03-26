'Bigg Boss Malayalam' Fame David John Joins The Cast Of Mohanlal Starrer 'Ram'

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 1's contestant David John has been signed on by the makers of Mohanlal and Trisha starrer Ram in a pivotal role. According to media reports, David will be playing a character with negative shades. The Bigg Boss Malayalam fame actor was supposed to join the cast and crew of Ram a few days back. However, due to the coronavirus crisis, the shooting of the Mohanlal starrer is reportedly pushed to June.

David John joins Mohanlal and Trisha's Ram

Ram, starring Mohanlal, Trisha, and Indrajith Sukumaran in the lead, will mark the reunion of Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph after their 2013's release Drishyam. The movie that is been shot in Delhi and Kochi also has a foreign schedule that will be filmed after the coronavirus crisis is solved. In a recent interview with an online portal, David John revealed that the shooting of Ram is cancelled, however, the makers will soon start filming. He further revealed that it was Mohanlal who recommended his name to the makers. He exclaimed that he is indebted to Mohanlal, as his role in Ram is pivotal and intriguing at the same time.

David John, who rose to fame after he participated in Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 1, started his acting career with Amal Neerad's Iyobinte Pusthakam (2014). Thereafter, David John has been a part of movies like The Great Father (2017), Masterpiece (2017), Georgettan’s Pooram (2017) and Chandrettan Evideya (2015). Reports also claim that the Bigg Boss Malayalam fame actor also has a pivotal role in Shane Nigam starrer Ullasam.

