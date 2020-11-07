Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Will Balaji Murugadoss Get A Red Card? Read Details

Bigg Boss Tamil 4 has entered its second month, and with the weekend around the corner, there are going to be evictions or even ejections. This Kamal Haasan-hosted show has seen a huge amount of fights and controversies in the last few weeks, and there are debates among the netizens if Balaji Murugadoss will get a red card or not. Read on to know more details:

Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Will Balaji Murugadoss get a red card?

Model Balaji Murugadoss is using all his tactics to play the Bigg Boss game in his favour, following the ways of Suresh Chakravarthy in the initial days of the game, which leads to the former being a part of the promos of the show, for sure. However, in his game playing model has slipped from sticking to his narrations about certain incidents in his life and contradicted statements given by him in 2 different episodes. One of these contradicting statements that were trolled excessively was that initially in an episode Balaji said that both his parents are alcoholics, and when he won the Mr.India title only four people went to the airport to welcome and his mom had ignored him.

However, in another statement during one of the later episodes, Murugadoss said that he was received with a grand welcome including his mom welcoming him in a traditional way. Balaji has also attracted flak due to his controversial statement that allegedly insulted Sanam Shetty, where he said that the beauty pageant title she won was through casting couch. Netizens think Murugadoss will be asked to leave the season, similar to Saravanan’s ejection is the season 3 of the show, for his negative behaviour with women.

However, as per reports by Indiaglitz.com, there are supporters of Balaji who say that him getting the red card is just a rumour and that Sanam intentionally behaves in a manner that irritates people. They are also saying that it was Sanam’s behaviour that led to Balaji’s statements and that otherwise, he behaves very decently with other women on the show. The supporters are of the opinion that the makers of the show will not get rid of Balaji as he is 'giving them the romance and controversies that will make the show interesting.'

