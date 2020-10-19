'Bigg Boss Tamil 4' Featured A 'fake Vs Real' Task With Facemasks; Actor Rekha Eliminated

Bigg Boss Tamil 4 is back to entertain the audiences with more engaging content and tasks. In the most recent episode, host Kamal Haasan announced the first contestant to be evicted from the reality show. South Indian actor Rekha was eliminated from the show. Actor Kamal Haasan also gave her the option to pass on her coins to one of the housemates and she decided to hand them over to Shivani Narayanan.

Bigg Boss Tamil 4 recap- eviction, mask task, and more

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 featured the first eviction round of this season. Actor and contestant Rekha was eliminated from the show this weekend, due to fewer votes and relatively poor performance. Before leaving the show, she was asked to hand over her coins to someone who is still in the house and she decided to give them to Shivani. These coins will eventually help contestants gain an advantage in a difficult situation in the house.

In this episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 4, host Kamal Haasan began with tutoring people on the importance of wearing a face mask. He asked everyone to wear masks correctly, covering mouth and nose, instead of wearing it on their chins. He stated that the point of wearing a face mask is to curb the virus and that must always be kept in mind. He also asked people to cultivate a reading habit since it is essential for personal development. He recommended people to read Venmurasu which has been written by Jeyamohan. The 25,000 pages boom is the world’s biggest novel.

Read 'Bigg Boss Tamil' 4 Highlights: Aajeedh Wins The Eviction-free Pass; Suresh Is Concerned

Also read 'Bigg Boss Tamil 4' Grand Premiere Highlights: Contestants To Use 2 Burners And 1 Bathroom

A tray of masks and badges were sent to the house and the contestants were asked to segregate the housemates between fake and real. The ones voted ‘fake’ were asked to wear the mask while the real ones were awarded the badges. Archana Chandoke was given the most number of badges while Rio Raj and Aari had to wear the masks as housemates felt they were being fake in the house.

Read Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Highlights: Kamal Haasan Wishes Akshara, Suresh Elected As Captain

Also read Bigg Boss Tamil 4's Latest Episode To Have Archana Chandhoke As Wild Card Contestant?

Image Courtesy: Stills from YouTube (Vijay Television)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.