Bigg Boss Tamil 4's Balaji Murugadoss Gets Slammed By Netizens After Old Video Goes Viral

In recent times, the internet has become a place where netizens flock in order to verify any statement given by any celebrity in any regard. Recently, netizens slammed Balaji Murugadoss, who is currently being seen on Bigg Boss Tamil, as an old video of him surfaced online where he was seen bathing with a bottle of alcohol in a pool. This came after the Bigg Boss Tamil contestant on the show had shared his traumatic childhood memories of his parents being alcoholics and abusive towards him.

Balaji Murugadoss shares his troubled childhood

Balaji Murugadoss is gaining popularity on the television reality show Bigg Boss Tamil 4. A few days ago on the show, contestants shared their stories in the Kadandhu Vandha Paadhai task. In the task, he shared that he suffered severe physical abuse by his father who used to beat him up with the tube used on LPG gas cylinders.

Balaji further shared on the show that both his parents were alcoholics and used to abuse him. The contestant further elaborated that throughout his school life, he lived in a hostel and his parents never visited him, not even for parent-teacher meetings. He questioned them through the show that if they could not take care of a child properly, then why did they give birth to him in the first place.

Netizens share his video in pool bathing in alcohol

However, netizens dug deep into Balaji’s social media profiles and found a video of him that went viral. In the old video, the contestant was seen parting in a pool and bathing in alcohol. A number of netizens questioned the credibility of his story which according to them contrasted the viral video of him in the pool.

Even though there were numerous netizens who supported Balaji and grew sympathetic towards him, there were some who did not like it. Many users commented on the video saying that Balaji does the things shown in the video and blames his parents for being alcoholics. Another netizen commented that he should not blame his parents for their actions if he himself does these things. Check out some of the tweets below.

Netizens react to viral video

