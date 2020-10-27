Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Highlight: Rio And Balaji Nominate Each Other For Eliminations This Week

Bigg Boss Tamil 4 is the most-watched South Indian reality television show. The season has never had a dull moment since it began. Here’s a highlight from the latest episode of the show that reveals the latest Bigg Boss Tamil 4 nominations where Rio and Balaji nominate each other, and all the contestants celebrate Ayudha Pooja. Read further ahead to know more about what happened in this fun-filled exciting episode.

Bigg Boss Tamil 4 highlight

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 4, contestants Rio Raj and Balaji Murugadoss nominated each other during the task. This week’s nomination task was very different from all tasks that have been held this year. The contestants were asked to burn the photograph of the housemate that they want to nominate for the eliminations. Even though this nomination process was held outside of the confession room, it was not an “open nomination” process. By the end of this task, a total of eleven contestants were nominated for the eliminations.

Somashekar, Velmurugan, Aajeedh, Nisha, Rio Raj, Anitha Sampath, Suresh, Ramya Pandian, Jithan Ramesh, Sanam Shetty, and Balaji are the housemates that were nominated by the end of this process. In the same episode, the contestants were also seen dressed in traditional outfits for the Navratri celebrations. All the contestants were divided into two teams, being Villagers and Urban people and played some fun tasks and games.

Kamal Haasan in Bigg Boss Tamil 4

Kamal Haasan has been the host for the first three seasons and has continued as a host for the fourth season too. Bigg Boss Tamil 4 was planned to be launched in June 2020 but got delayed due to the global pandemic. Bigg Boss Tamil season 4 started airing just a few days ago from October 04, 2020. The show is available on Star Vijay and Disney+ Hotstar. This season of Bigg Boss Tamil began with the housemates having fun, but very soon all the housemates have started to form rivalries within the house and there is a lot of drama unfolding in the Bigg Boss Tamil 4 latest episodes.

