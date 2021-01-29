'Bigg Boss Tamil 4's' Gabriella Asks Fans To 'not Miss Her'; Announces Comeback On TV

Bigg Boss Tamil 4 finalist and actor Gabriella Charlton recently took to her social media handle and shared a big announcement with her fans. Interestingly, along with a picture, Gabriella confirmed her comeback on TV. As per her latest Instagram entry, she has joined the judges' panel of a Tamil-TV reality show Murattu Singles. In the picture, presumably from the set of the show, Charlton was seen posing with a smile.

Instagramming the photo, she wrote a short caption, which read, "To all my supporters who genuinely sent me messages saying you miss me, I do too. But please don’t anymore cause we meet again on Murattu Singles. Keep supporting. Love to all". She supported a glamourous look in Thorkal Couture's pink lehenga. Meanwhile, the channel, which will telecast the reality show, also confirmed it via a post.

Gabriella Charlton to be back on TV

Within a day, the announcement post managed to garner more than a lakh double-taps; and is still counting. Meanwhile many from Charlton's followers on the photo-sharing platform flooded the comments section with various emoticons and compliments. On the other hand, a handful of Instagrammers expressed their excitement to catch her back on the TV screen. A user wrote, "Eagerly waiting for the promo's and the show to telecast!" while another asserted, "Congratulations for bagging up the 1st show after BB and many more to come".

The Vijay TV show is a fun-based reality show to choose the 'Most Eligible Bachelor'. In the show, participants are given interesting and challenging tasks. The contestants are expected to showcase their talents.

Gabriella Charlton in Bigg Boss Tamil 4

Gabriella Charlton was one of the finalists of the show hosted by Kamal Hassan. The show came to its end on January 17. And, Aari Arjuna took the trophy home. Along with Aari, Murugadoss, Ramya Pandian, Som Shekar and Rio Raj were the finale contestants and competing for the trophy and Rs. 50 lakh cash prize. Gabriella walked out of the show with a cash prize of â‚¹5 lakhs.

