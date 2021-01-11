'Bigg Boss Tamil 4': Balaji Murugadoss Gets Emotional As Shivani Narayanan Gets Evicted?

The recent episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 hosted by Kamal Haasan started with him wishing everyone for the upcoming harvest festival Pongal. Through the episode, the seven contestants were seen performing tasks given by Haasan and then Shivani Narayanan was seen getting evicted. Read along to know more about what happened through the episode.

Balaji Murugadoss gets emotional as Shivani Narayanan gets evicted

Kamal Haasan began the show as he announced everyone to assume that they have won the show and give a victory speech like they would if they actually won. Further, he announced the eviction results and revealed that Balaji Murugadoss was safe after this Murugadoss was seen crying happy tears. Haasan also asked the contestants what memories, events and lessons they would want to take away from their time in the show, and further spoke about Subramania Bharati.

The host asked the contestants what they would do first once they win the show and was glad that none of them had to check their phones as a priority. Balaji then apologised on camera for his behaviour and mistakes through the show and also thanked them for their support. Kamal Haasan revealed that Rio Raj and Ramya Pandian were also safe which meant that one of Shivani and Gabriella Charlton was to be evicted.

Soon after, the host announced that it is Shivani who will be leaving the show, and as she was sad about this, Balaji gave her a flower from his home-grown plant. Further, Bigg Boss wished him luck for forthcoming projects and the housemates sang the song Singa Penne to bid adieu to Narayanan as they shared some happy memories through their time inside the house. Shivani then left the house and met Hassan outside the house, who praised her for her decent and calm behaviour throughout the season.

A video played which was a compilation of Shivani’s memories in the house, after which she got emotional and gave her final message to all the remaining contestants. Balaji and Aari appreciated her performance through the show while the former was upset that she had to leave and praised how well she did the task. Later, Hassan appreciated her and gave her best wishes.

