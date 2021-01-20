Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Runner-up Rio Raj Reunites With Daughter Rithi, Have A Glimpse

The popularity of Rio Raj has grown since the last few years, especially after participating in the immensely popular show Bigg Boss Tamil 4. The actor had been busy in the shooting of this show, which also means that he has been away from his family since the last few weeks or even months. Now that his tenure in the ‘house’ is over, he has returned back to his family and is reunited with his daughter Rithi. Have a look at some of the pictures of their reunion that have gone viral on social media.

Rio Raj reunites with daughter Rithi

Having become a Bigg Boss Tamil 4 runner-up, Rio Raj has gained a lot of followers, especially from the television audiences. However, his largely successful run at Bigg Boss Tamil 4 had the actor staying away from his family and young daughter, but has now united with her once again. A number of photos of the reunion of father-daughter duo went viral on social media, with Rio looking visibly excited to see his daughter after many days. Rithi looked equally excited to be sitting in her father’s arms once again.

Another video surfaced on social media which showed his family and friends welcoming him back after his return from Bigg Boss Tamil 4. Rio was greeted with garlands, hugs and celebration. The video then showed Rio greeting Rithi with a kiss, as he picked up his daughter after several days. He was surrounded by his friends, families and neighbours as he expressed his excitement of coming back to his home. His friends even presented him a gift of a framed portrait which had ‘Bigg Boss’ written over it.

Apart from his successful venture and tenure at Bigg Boss Tamil 4, Rio Raj has also appeared in a number of Tamil films and television shows. Some of his most notable television and film appearances include Dancing Super Stars, Jodi Number One, Ready Steady P, Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja, Sathriyan and more. He has also professionally worked as a video jockey. Rio Raj will be next seen in the movie Plan Panni Pannanum.

