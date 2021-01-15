'Bigg Boss Tamil 4's Gabriella Charlton Walks Out Of The Show With A Cash Prize Of 5 Lakhs

Bigg Boss Tamil 4 is hosted by Kamal Haasan. The show was launched on 4, 2020. Recently, the youngest finalist of the show, Gabriella Charlton walked out with a cash prize offer of Rupees five lakh. It is not known why the diva decided to walk out of the show before the finale.

Bigg Boss Tamil 4's grand finale will be held in a couple of days. But it looks like Gabriella did not want to take a risk since she was the last one to get saved in the previous elimination process. Her decision has come as a shock to her fans.

Also read: 'Bigg Boss Tamil 4': Balaji Murugadoss Gets Emotional As Shivani Narayanan Gets Evicted?

Gabriella Charlton walks about of the show

Archana Chandhoke read the announcement from Bigg Boss. She said that the cash prize offer had brought in many unexpected twists in the earlier seasons and the same will be presented to the finalists again. She mentioned that for each buzzer, the cash prize would keep changing continuously.

Balaji Murugadoss said that he would have given this opinion a thought if it was offered a few days ago. He also mentioned that after receiving votes and being sent to the finale, he would not try for the cash prize offer, even if he would get 1 crore.

Also read: 'Bigg Boss Tamil 4' Written Update December 18: Archana Wins The Captaincy Task

A cash offer of one lakh was sent to finalists and no one picked it. Later, another cash prize offer was sent to the finalists. Suddenly, Gabriella Charlton picked the cash suitcase. Rio approached the suitcase and was wanting to take it but, Gabriella was clear in her decision. When asked about her decision, she said that she was the only daughter to take care of her mother. Rio said that he had the responsibility to take care of many more people than she had.

Also read: 'Bigg Boss Tamil 4' Promo: Archana Has A Breakdown While Balaji Tries To Soothe Her

Sanam and others asked her about her decision again and her response was the same. Others tried to stop her from making a hasty decision. Later, Sanam, Samyuktha Karthik, Balaji Murugadoss and others accepted her decision. Archana Chandhoke was surprised by the maturity level of Gabriella. She allowed her to proceed with the decision.

Also read: Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Aari Arjunan Questions Shivani Narayanan About Her Relation With Bala

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.