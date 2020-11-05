Bigg Boss Tamil Contestant Losliya Squashes Wedding Rumors With Canadian Businessman

Losliya Mariyanesan, who was a runner-up in Bigg Boss Tamil season 3, recently ended rumours about her wedding. The rumours stated that she was planning to get married to a Canadian businessman and was already engaged to him. Losliya was one of the most popular contestants in the house of Bigg Boss Tamil season 3. Thus, many fans are curious about her wedding plans. Let’s take a look at what she said about her wedding rumours.

Losliya’s wedding plans

According to reports by Sify.com, a source revealed that Sri Lankan anchor Losliya is busy with her movie projects and is not planning to get married anytime soon. A few days ago, a few rumours started doing the rounds about the Bigg Boss Tamil contestant that she is getting married to a Canadian businessman. The rumours also stated that the man was a family friend but they had rarely met each other.

According to a report by Teen News, the rumours stated that the two of them had met together once and decided to take things further. Also, it was rumoured that both of them got engaged in a virtual ceremony and the wedding was supposed to be held post lockdown lift. After so many rumours, the source close to Losliya decided to put an end to it by opening about Losliya’s wedding plans to the aforementioned portal.

When Losliya was a part of Bigg Boss Tamil season 3, she was quite often seen with her co-contestant Kavin and audiences loved their bonding. It was also rumoured about Losliya that after the show, they both went separate ways and gave rise to speculations about their romance being scripted.

Losliya’s movies

After gaining popularity from Bigg Boss Tamil, she began getting several acting offers. It was recently revealed by the same reports that the actor had signed up for a movie in which she will be paired with one of the most popular Indian cricketers, Harbhajan Singh. The movie is a romantic sports comedy titled Friendship. It will be directed by John Paul Raj and Sham Suriya. She also has a few other untitled movies in her list, with one opposite Aari Arjunan.

