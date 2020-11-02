RJ Suchi Enters 'Bigg Boss Tamil' House, Hopes To 'shake Things Up' On The Show; Watch

Singer and RJ Suchitra recently entered the reality show Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 as a wildcard contestant. RJ Suchi entered the house in the recent weekend episode of Bigg Boss Tamil. Before entering the house, RJ Suchi had a short chat with host Kamal Haasan, during which she revealed that she hopes to give everyone a tough competition. "Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 is challenging compared to other seasons. Maybe I can step in and shake things up a little bit," said RJ Suchi.

RJ Suchi second wild card contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4

Interestingly, RJ Suchi is the second wildcard contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4. Popular host Archana Chandhoke was one of the first Bigg Boss Tamil wild cards. She entered the Bigg Boss house in the second week and has been impressing the audience with her antics. Archana recently buried the hatchet with Balaji Murugadoss. Archana broke down and addressed him as her son.

Suchitra Ramadurai, popularly known as RJ Suchi, started her career as a journalist with an entertainment portal. Later, Suchitra shifted her focus to radio, where she gained prominence as a radio jockey. Suchitra has also lent her voice to several Tamil and Telugu movie songs. In her decade long career, Suchitra has dabbled various roles and has made a special place in the heart of moviegoers.

All about Bigg Boss Tamil contestants and more

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4, hosted by actor Kamal Haasan, launched on October 4, 2020. Bigg Boss Tamil contestants include host and anchor Anitha Sampath, actor Sanam Shetty, model and actor Balaji Murugadoss, and others from different walks of life. The show that airs on Star Vijay, has a massive fan following down South.

