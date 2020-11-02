Pa Ranjith, Venkat Prabhu, M Rajesh & Chimbu Devan To Collaborate For The Film 'Victim'

Four prominent Tamil film directors, Pa Ranjith, Venkat Prabhu, M Rajesh and Chimbu Devan have come together for a new Tamil film, called Victim. The four famous filmmakers have joined hands for the first time with their upcoming movie, Victim: Who is Next?" The announcement was made on Sunday along with a poster. The release date and cast of the film are yet to be announced.

Kollywood film directors come together for Victim

Victim is the fourth South Indian anthology film to release on an OTT platform after Amazon Prime Video’s Putham Pudhu Kaalai and Netflix’s Navarasa and Paava Kadhaigal. Pa Ranjith, M Rajesh and Chimbu Devan will be making their OTT debut with the film, while Venkat Prabhu has already entered the digital space with Disney Plus Hotstar's Live Streaming, which stars Kajal Aggarwal. The release date and the cast and crew are yet to be announced by the makers.

I was very puny as a teenager, becoming a victim of body shaming and bullying. @offl_Lawrence — Arya (@arya_offl) October 30, 2020

Online promotion for the film

The makers of Victim: Who Is Next? had roped in celebrities like Anirudh, Gautham Menon, Yuvan Shankar Raja, Arya, RJ Balaji and Aishwarya Rajesh for the online promotions of the film. The actors were supposed to post about what they have been victim to with the hashtag, "Victim". Talking about being victims to various things, actor Arya shared that he was victim to bullying and body shaming as a teenager while actress Aishwarya Rajesh posted that she had been a victim of road rage. Not only actors, music director Yuvan also shared that he was a victim of comparison.

I was a VICTIM of constant comparison. Later, it helped me understand myself.@menongautham — Raja yuvan (@thisisysr) October 31, 2020

I have been a victim of road rage. It went to an extent where, I was literally cornered by the offenders. I somehow managed to escape that situation. Still gives me jitters when I think about it. @RJ_Balaji — aishwarya rajessh (@aishu_dil) October 29, 2020

