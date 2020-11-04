Niharika's Marriage Date Confirmed? Telugu Actor To Have A Destination Wedding In Udaipur?

Naga Babu's daughter and Tollywood actor Niharika Konidela is all set to tie the knot with fiance Chaitanya Jonnalagedda after the couple got engaged in August. Now, if the grapevines are to be believed, the couple will soon be taking their wedding vows in a grand wedding at a picturesque location outside Hyderabad in December. However, these are mere reports as neither Niharika and Chaitanya nor their families have officially announced it yet.

Naga Babu's daughter Niharika's marriage date revealed?

Ever since the couple exchanged rings on August 13, 2020, at a lavish hotel in Hyderabad, Niharika Konidela's wedding has become one of the most talked-about affairs among the masses. Now, speculations are rife that the Telugu actor and her businessman hubby-to-be are contemplating tying the knot on December 9, 2020. Furthermore, reports from several portals also claim that the venue of their grand wedding has also been fixed.

A report by Filmy Beat suggests that Niharika's elder brother Varun Tej Konidela has taken the responsibility of looking after major preparations for his beloved sister's wedding. The report by the portal also revealed that Niharika and Chaitanya's destination wedding will be held at The Oberoi Udaivilas Palace, located in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Furthermore, the wedding will reportedly be kept a private affair and will mark the presence of family members and close friends only.

However, no official announcement about the same has been made as of yet. It was recently revealed by ap7am.com that Chaitanya's parents had visited Lord Venkateswara's temple in Tirumala today to perform a puja for the marriage invitation cards of the couple before distributing them.

While fans are super excited for Niharika's wedding, it is also touted to be one of the biggest weddings in Tollywood amid the COVID-19 pandemic. For everyone who's wondering who Niharika Konidela's fiance is, Chaitanya Jonnalagedda works as a Business Strategist at a leading multinational company in Hyderabad. He has also completed his graduation from the Indian School of Business in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, back in June, Niharika Konidela had introduced everyone to her fiance through Instagram. The Telugu actor shared a streak of aww-dorable photographs with her then-beau and wrote, "Mine". Two months down the line, the love birds got engaged with the presence of megastar Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and other family members in Hyderabad.

