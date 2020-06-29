Bigg Boss Tamil's Daniel Annie & Wife Blessed With Baby Boy, Call Him 'most Precious Gift'

Daniel Annie Pope is a Tamil film actor who garnered a lot of attention after he appeared in Tamil Bigg Boss season 2. Later that year, Daniel got married to his long time girlfriend Denisha. Recently, Daniel announced that the couple has been blessed with a baby boy.

The actor took to his social media handle and announced the news about his first born. The actor, breaking the news to his fans, requested them to keep his newborn in their prayers.

We have been blessed with the most precious gift from the Almighty, our little baby boy! Please keep him in your prayers and bless him.- Daniel Denisha.

According to sources of a media portal, Daniel’s wife, Denisha was recently admitted to a private hospital in the city of Chennai. She delivered the baby boy there. Reportedly, both the mother and the newborn baby are doing fine.

Netizens congratulate Daniel

As soon as Daniel Annie shared the news with his fans, netizens were elated to hear the news. His fans wished Daniel’s newborn baby and prayed for the family’s well being. Check out the tweets below.

I bless the boy in jesus name. — Csc@Vle prabu (pernambut) (@prabuchit) June 28, 2020

Congratulations brother! 💐 — Mahimai Raja A S (@asmahimairaja) June 28, 2020

Hearty congrats!! God bless!! — Ragavendra Jagdish (@RagavendraJ) June 29, 2020

The career of Daniel Annie Pope

On another note, Daniel Annie Pope had started his acting career in the year 2007 with the film Polladhavan. Directed by Vetrimaran, the film’s cast includes Dhanush and Divya Spandana. Daniel went on to do a couple of films after Polladhavan, like Paiyaa and Rowthiram. Daniel Annie Pope had won millions of hearts with his iconic performance in the film Idharkuthaanae Aasaipattai Balakumara.

He portrayed the character of Soomar Moonji in this film which was directed by Gokul. Daniel shared the big screen with Vijay Sethupathi, Ashwin Kakumanu, Swathi Reddy in this film. Daniel was last seen in Thittam Poattu Thirudura Kootam, which was written and directed by Sudhar. The film starred Kayal Chandran, Satna Titus, Parthiban, and Chaams along with Daniel Annie Pope. The film was a heist action comedy film and was received well by fans and critics alike.

According to a media portal, Daniel will be seen next in a Gopi Nainar film. The film stars Jai and the film’s title has not been revealed yet. Reportedly, the central theme of the film is boxing and the backdrop of the film is Chennai.

Image : Denisha Sahadevan Daniel Instagram

