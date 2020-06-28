Richa Chadha-Kangana Starrer 'Panga' & Other Women-centric Sports Films To Watch

Bollywood films have seen a substantial change in their content over the course of 10 years. In the last decade, Bollywood saw an evolution where filmmakers opened to experiment and, keeping pace with times, started making women-centric films. Women-centric films were the ones that did not have a big male star as the main cast member.

While Kangana's Queen was shouldered by her, earlier this year, she released Panga, which was another woman-centric film but on sports. Read on to know some of the women-centric sports films in Bollywood.

Women-centric sports films in Bollywood

Panga

Starring Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chadha, Jassie Gill and Megha Burman in lead roles, the movie has been directed by Ashwiny I. Tiwary. The film is about a housewife, Jaya who was a former Kabbadi player. She wishes to resume her career in sports but must first she must fight her inner conflicts as well as the society which has certain expectations from her. The film released on January 24, 2020.

Read Also | 5 Reasons To Watch Richa Chadha-Kangana Ranaut Starrer 'Panga'

Dangal

Dangal is another sports biopic film based on the lives of Geeta Phogat and her sister Babita Phogat. The two sisters won gold medals at the Commonwealth Games. The movie starred Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra along with Aamir Khan. The film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, released in the year 2016.

Saala Khadoos

Saala Khadoos released in the year 2016 and is a story about a boxer who tries to accomplish his dream by training Madhi, an amateur fighter. The film has been directed by Sudha K Prasad and stars Ritika Singh and R. Madhavan in lead roles. The film was received well by fans and critics alike.

Read Also | Kangana Ranaut Opens Up About Panga’s Box Office Failure, Reveals 'it Felt Bad'

Mary Kom

Mary Kom starred Priyanka Chopra in the lead role and Darshan Kumaar, Sunil Thapa, Zachary Coffin, and Shishir Sharma in pivotal roles. The film was a sports biopic based on Mary Kom who is an Indian Olympic boxer. The film was directed by Omung Kumar and was released in the year 2014.

Read Also | Kangana Ranaut's Net Worth Proves 'Panga' With Stereotypes Makes Her Bollywood's 'Queen'

Chak De! India

Released in the year 2007, Chak de! India became a massive success as the movie revolved around a women’s hockey team. The plot of the film showed a former hockey star-turned-coach for the women’s team who aspires to get India into the Hockey World Cup. The film, directed by Shimit Amin, was produced by Aditya Chopra.

Read Also | Taapsee Pannu Says She Never Thought 'Thappad' Would Surpass 'Panga' & 'Chhapaak' At BO

Image Credits: Kangana Ranaut Instagram, Priyanka Chopra fan page Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.