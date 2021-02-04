Bigg Boss Tamil Fame Balaji Murugadoss' Father Passes Away, Ex-contestants Express Grief

Bigg Boss Tamil 4 runner-up Balaji Murugadoss' father has passed away on February 2, 2021. The sudden demise of Balaji Murugadoss’ father has come as a shocker for the south Indian film industry. His fans and followers are pouring in condolences messages on social media and his co-contestants Aari Arjuna and Sanam Shetty have also expressed grief on Balaji Murugadoss' father's demise. Scroll to see their messages.

Bigg Boss Tamil fame Balaji Murugadoss' father passes away

Bigg Boss Tamil 4 contestants Aari Arjuna and Sanam Shetty have expressed their heartfelt condolences to Balaji Murugadoss on the demise of his father. In his tweet, Aari Arjuna wrote, 'Deeply saddened to hear the demise of Balaji Murugadoss's Father.. May the family have the strength and courage in these tough moments'. Sanam Shetty tweeted, 'I offer my heartfelt condolences to @OfficialBalaji and family. Prayers for your father Bala.. may him rest in peace.'

Deeply saddened to hear the demise of Balaji Murugadoss's Father.. May the family have the strength and courage in these tough moments. — Aari Arjunan (@Aariarujunan) February 2, 2021

I offer my heartfelt condolences to @OfficialBalaji and family. Prayers for your father Bala.. may him rest in peace. 🙏 — Sanam Shetty (@SamSanamShetty1) February 2, 2021

During his time on the show, Balaji had revealed that his father was an alcoholic. He also said that he does not have many good memories with him. Several of his fans have also tweeted condolences to his family.

My deepest condolences to bala's father and may his father's soul RIP 😔❤💯@OfficialBalaji bro..be strong as always .

we aari fans are there to cheer you ❤💯🔥#BalajiMurugaDoss #runnerUpBB4Tamil #stayStrongBalaBrother ❤🔥 — Jayakrishna krish (@JayakrishnaTh) February 2, 2021

பாலா மற்றும் குடும்பத்திற்கு ஆழ்ந்த அனுதாபங்கள்😭😭 — Sivagowri Jeyarajah (@SivagowriJ) February 2, 2021

Balaji has also posted a picture on Instagram to reassure his fans that he is doing well. In the caption of the picture, he wrote, 'Thanks for all the love and I am well and fine'. The photo appears to be a still from his time on the show.

Balaji Murugadoss was the first runner-up on the show whereas Aari Arjuna was the Bigg Boss Tamil 4 winner. Despite having several issues, Balaji had garnered a huge fan following post his stint on the show. The season was hosted by Kamal Haasan.

Before making it big on the reality show, Balaji was a model. He started his career as a fashion model and participated in several fashion shows and events. He participated in Mr India 2017 and also won the title Mr Perfect Body. In the year 2018, he won the Rubaru Mister International India 2018 title. Balaji has also starred in a Tamil web series titled as Karoline Kamakshi. He also has a couple of films lined up for releases in 2021.

Image courtesy- @officialbalakrish Instagram

