Director Surya Kiran's Wife: Who Is The 'Bigg Boss' Contestant's Wife Kalyani Aka Kaveri?

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is gearing up for its launch and as of now, many big names from the South film industry like director Amma Rajasekhar, actor Devi and director Monal Gajjar have been associated with the show. One personality who is confirmed to be on-board with the fourth season of Bigg Boss Telugu as a contestant is director Surya Kiran. The director has been prominent in the South film industry with films like Dhana 51 and Raju Bhai, having worked with stars like Nagarjuna and Chiranjeevi.

However, with every season in Bigg Boss, fans like to be updated with how the family of the participants are reacting to the performances of their loved one in the house. They take a keen interest in knowing the developments outside the house as much from inside the drama-inducing Bigg Boss house. Similarly, fans also want to know about director Surya Kiran's family and his spouse. Read below to know about Surya Kiran's wife Kalyani who is mostly known as Kaveri in the South film industry -

Kalyani alias Kaveri

Image courtesy - actor Chethan Cheenu Instagram

Director Surya Kiran's wife Kalyani has been a known face in the entertainment industry ever since her debut in 1986 as a child actor. She worked as a child actor from 1986 to 1992 with films ranging from Ammanamkili to Sadayam which were in the Malayalam language. She made her debut as a leading lady in Malayalam films in 1996 with Udhyanapalakan and in the same year acted in the film Guru which became India's then official entry to the Oscars.

Are Surya Kiran and Kalyani seperated?

Back in 2016, rumours about Surya Kiran and Kalyani heading for a divorce had done major rounds. However, no further developments were reported. Since both Surya Kiran and Kalyani have kept themselves away from social media, no official update about the status of the marriage has been made public.

However, Kalyani has now picked up the mantle of director for the Chethan Cheenu starrer unnamed film. The shoot for the same had commenced back in March 2020 but was halted soon amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The bilingual film's update was provided recently by the actor which stated that the film has been postponed indefinitely.

