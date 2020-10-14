'Bigg Boss Tamil' 4 Highlights: Aajeedh Wins The Eviction-free Pass; Suresh Is Concerned

Bigg Boss Tamil 4 is the most-watched South Indian reality television show. The season has never had a dull moment since it first aired. Here’s a highlight from the latest episode of the show. Read ahead to know more about what transpired in the latest episode.

Also Read | Bigg Boss Tamil 4's Latest Episode To Have Archana Chandhoke As Wild Card Contestant?

Bigg Boss Tamil 4 highlight

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 4, participant Aajeedh Khalique received an eviction free pass for the week, leaving behind all the other selected (seven) contestants to get eliminated through a task performed by them for the pass. With this pass, Aajeedh Khalique got the immunity to stay inside the Bigg Boss Tamil 4 house. The popular BB Tamil contestant can use the pass only once and can either use it for himself or for any other contestant, after which the pass will be given to some other contestant. This pass won by him can be used for the first ten weeks in the house.

Also Read | Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Highlights: Kamal Haasan Wishes Akshara, Suresh Elected As Captain

On the other hand, Suresh Chakravarthy seems to be having a tough time inside the house as almost all the contestants have been raising their voices against him. Rio Raj confronted him for something at which he moved away from the place. This took place after Velmurugan had a huge verbal spat with Suresh Chakravarthy. Sanam Shetty was also seen explaining and confronting him about many things. Meanwhile, in the latest promo of Bigg Boss Tamil 4, Suresh Chakravarthy was seen trying to get along with contestant Anitha Sampath during a task that was given to them. The two can be seen dancing together on the stage for a song during their task. All the other participants on the show cheered for both as they put their differences behind and moved on in Bigg Boss Tamil 4.

Also Read | Bigg Boss Tamil 4's Balaji Murugadoss Gets Slammed By Netizens After Old Video Goes Viral

About Bigg Boss Tamil 4

Kamal Haasan has been the host for the first three seasons and has continued to host the show for the fourth season too. Bigg Boss Tamil 4 was planned to be launched in June 2020, but got delayed due to the global pandemic. Bigg Boss Tamil season 4 started airing just a few days ago from October 04, 2020. The show is available on Star Vijay and Disney+ Hotstar.

Also Read | Who Is 'Aranthangi' Nisha? Everything You Need To Know About Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Contestant

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.