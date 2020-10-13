Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Nagarjuna Makes A Generous Promise To Self-evicted Gangavva

"Gangavva of the Village Show" YouTube channel fame Gangavva has finally quit the Bigg Boss Telugu 4 after being a part of it for 5 weeks. Hosted by Nagarjuna, on Saturday’s episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 4, Gangavva said that she was unable to cope up with the house. Gangavva had not been keeping well since a few days and her health was becoming a growing concern for showrunners. Stating her health reasons, Gangavva finally took an exit from the house with the permission of Bigg Boss.

Gangavva quits the show

Before her eviction, Gangavva spoke to Bigg Boss Telugu 4 host Nagarjuna and expressed her wish to quit the show. She broke into tears and said that she was feeling homesick. After she left the show, Gangavva joined Nagarjuna on stage. She later revealed that she participated in the show because she wanted the money to build her own house. She also added that she missed her home, her people, she missed working in paddy fields, she missed the sunlight and everything she lived under all these years. Being a generous man, Nagarjuna promised Gangavva that she does not need to worry about the construction of the house, adding that he will take care of it.

She also spoke about the contestants individually and revealed that Akhil was her favourite out of all the contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu 4. She also saved Akhil from elimination. When Gangavva left the house, the housemates gave her a warn farewell, along with a standing ovation. Her exit from the show was an emotional moment and the highlight of the last episode.

After Gangavva, Jordar Sujatha is the another contestant to be out of the show this season. While leaving, Jordar Sujatha dropped the Bigg Bomb on Suhel who has to do the dishes for an entire week now. The host of Bigg Boss, Nagarjuna, also reprimanded Akhil and Abhijeet for their wrongdoings and warned them against inappropriate conduct in the house. Nagarjuna was also highly disappointed at Mehboob for using strong, obscene and foul language inside the Bigg Boss house.

