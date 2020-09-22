Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Host Akkineni Nagarjuna Looks Stunning In This New Post; See Pic

Since the last few days, Akkineni Nagarjuna's fans have been going gaga over him as the actor is trying out new looks. Weeks ago, the actor tried several looks for the promo of his ongoing show Bigg Boss Telugu 4. And the same make-up team has now styled Akkineni Nagarjuna for the ultra-popular reality show that is into its third week currently. Read on:

Akkineni Nagarjuna stunning photo to check out

Sharing his latest look, the 61-year-old handsome hunk Akkineni Nagarjuna actor on Tuesday revealed the new look thanking his make-up team. The actor wrote, "It was fun shooting for #WildDog and now getting ready for #BiggBossTelugu4 day after!! Lights, camera, Action With all the safety precautions #WildDog Shoot Resumes" (sic). He even shared his YouTube link for the same. In the tweet, the actor can be seen wearing checkered pants which he paired with a navy blue shirt. Take a look at the tweet:

As soon as the actor shared the dashing picture, many of his fans started posting lovely comments for the actor. One of the users wrote, "61 years Greek #GOD". The second user wrote, "Wowwww!!! Superb King Mee valana dresses ki andam vasthundi...Mee personality lone andam undhi...Daaniki mee style thodayi adhiripothunnayi dresses Different different colours veyandi king inkaa further episodes ki". The third fan wrote, "Meeru vesukovadam valla aa dresses ki andam vochindi Sir Love you KING". Take a look at the comments below:

On the work front

Akkineni Nagarjuna is currently doing shootings for TV and Tollywood simultaneously. Recently, the actor started shooting for Wild Dog, which is slated to release on September 1, 2021. Besides this, during weekends, he is shooting for Bigg Boss Telugu 4. For the uninitiated, Wild Dog will have Bollywood actor Dia Mirza opposite Naga. Directed by Ahishor Solomon, the film will also feature Sayami Kher in a pivotal role.

As for Bigg Boss Telugu 4, so far, Akkineni has received loads of interest and love from the viewers. In the last week, he reprimanded several Bigg Boss Telugu 4 contestants for not seeing nominations as a ticket to elimination. His spontaneity during the show has received rave reviews from the audience. Moreover, he has even hosted the Bigg Boss' third season as well in the year 2019.

