Nagarjuna Excited To Be Back On Sets, Shares Behind The Scenes Picture From Shoot

Nagarjuna Akkineni, last seen in Rahul Ravindran's Manmadhudu 2, recently shared pictures from his shoot online. Sharing the photos, Nagarjuna wrote: "Back on the floor with Lights, Camera, Action..what a wow...WOW!!!" (sic) Reportedly, Nagarjuna Akkineni stepped out to shoot for Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4.

Check out Nagarjuna's post:

Back on the floor with Lights, Camera, Action..what a wow...WOW!!! pic.twitter.com/tHg30ZgLl6 — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) August 1, 2020

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Talks About 'Raksha Bandhan' & Its 'convictions' In Latest Post; See Pic

According to an online portal's report, Nagarjuna was shooting for Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4's promo at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Just a few days ago, Star Maa, the broadcasting channel of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 announced that the popular reality show ill be returning to the small screen soon. Sharing the announcement promo, the broadcaster wrote: "Here is the most awaited time of the year!!! #BiggBossTelugu4 coming soon" (sic).

Also Read | 'Most Eligilble Bachelor' Actor Akhil Akkineni's Net Worth Will Leave You Stunned; Read

According to reports, the fourth season of Bigg Boss Telugu would premiere from August. However, the makers of the reality show are yet to confirm the telecast date. Meanwhile, this is the second time Nagarjuna would be hosting the popular reality show. Previously, Nagarjuna has been part of many reality shows.

What's next for Nagarjuna?

Nagarjuna will be next seen in Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra. The movie, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead, also has Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The Ayan Mukerji-directorial is reported to be a superhero trilogy. The forthcoming movie is produced by Dharma Productions. A few months ago, the makers of the upcomer released the title poster of the film, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

Also Read | Anushka Shetty Clocks 15 Years In Film Industry, Fans Trend #15YrsOfAnushkaShettyReign

Besides the upcomer, an array of media reports claim that Nagarjuna will be a part of a historical drama. The forthcoming movie, starring Nagarjuna and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead, is titled Naan Rudran. The forthcoming movie will reportedly be helmed by Tamil actor and producer Dhanush. The Dhanush directorial reportedly has an ensemble cast consisting of actors like SJ Suryah, Sarathkumar, Srikanth among others, in pivotal roles. Reportedly the Nagarjuna and Aditi Rao Hydari starrer will be a bi-lingual that will simultaneously release in Tamil and Telugu. The forthcoming movie is reportedly bankrolled by Rama Narayana under his production banner Thenandal Studios.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan's Most Popular Film In Afghanistan Is 'Khuda Gawah'; Read More Trivia

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.