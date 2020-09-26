Bigg Boss Telugu 4's Latest Episode Sees A Wild Card Entry Of Swathi Deekshith

Bigg Boss Telugu marked its return for the fourth season on September 6, 2020. The show has a mix of contestants from various platforms. The show is hosted by South Indian actor Nagarjuna Akkineni and has been creating a buzz on the internet ever since it was announced. The episode of September 25, 2020, was comparatively more entertaining than all the premiered episodes of the current season. Halfway into the episode, Tamil actor Swathi Deekshith made a wild card entry. Here is what all happened after she entered into Bigg Boss house.

Swathi Deekshith makes a wild card entry in 'Bigg Boss Telugu 4'

Soon after she entered the BB house, a task was given only to male contestants. All these contestants were asked to impress the actor and, if they were good at it, they would be given a surprise prize. The task was an opportunity for the male contestants to flirt with Swathi and everyone tried to get cinematic.

One of the contestants, Amma Rajasekhar, called her the most beautiful woman he has ever seen, while, Avinash, said that he would make her smile forever. Dil Se Mehboob, who is known for being a fitness freak, did a 100 push-ups.

Guest or New Entry ?? Wait and watch#BiggBossTelugu4 Today at 9:30 PM on @StarMaa pic.twitter.com/I9fZVNNdkh — starmaa (@StarMaa) September 25, 2020

Moreover, Sohail promised that he would take care of her so much that she will forget her family during her stay in the house. On the other hand, Abhijeet and Noel Sean sang romantic songs in their attempt to woo Swathi Deekshith. After Swathi chose her favourites, Bigg Boss announced that the entire house can now get access to the Lounge area. Later, elated inmates had fun for the rest of the episode.

About Swathi Deekshith

On the career front, Swathi Deekshith rose to fame after she was crowned as the winner of the 2009 TV show Andamaina Bhamalu. She later got busy with her modelling career. Swathi made her movie debut in the year 2014 with Ram Gopal Varma’s Patta Pagalu and Jump Jilani. Since then, she went on to give notable performances in popular movies like Ladies and Gentleman, Chitrangada and Simba.

