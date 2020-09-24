Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Kumar Sai Becomes A Fan Favourite As Viewers Like His Calm Demeanour

Kumar Sai has become a fan favourite contestant on Bigg Boss 4 Telugu. The comedian has had a commendable journey on the show and is being loved by audiences. Despite a few setbacks on the show, Kumar Sai managed to become people's favourite beating all odds.

It was seen that Kumar Sai became a victim of being voted out by a number of housemates. He was almost immediately nominated after the initial days when he entered the house. He was also labelled as Zero by the housemates during the course of the show. Kumar Sai thus went through a number of such setbacks on the show. What caught the attention of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 fans was his demeanour and conduct on the show.

It was seen that during the course of the show, Kumar Sai did not choose to retaliate and thus pushed forward in his own way. Kumar Sai was always observed to be the one with a calm demeanour. The comedian would often resort to clearing his points in a calm and composed manner as opposed to his other housemates. It was this quality of Kumar Sai that made people eager to watch him more often and thus vote in favour of him.

After several episodes on the show, his popularity began to grow over social media. Fans began to celebrate as if Kumar Sai had already won the show. Thus now the comedian has become a fan favourite, according to Bollywood Life. Fans have now begun rooting for his win and have been praising him. Kumar Sai on the show mentioned that he would love to work with Nagarjuna soon.

He also revealed that it was due to Nagarjuna and his physique in Mass he decided to take up the fit lifestyle. Thus following his inspiration, Kumar Sai also began to focus on himself and add a sense of discipline to his life. He added he would love to narrate a story to Nagarjuna and thus work with him in the near future.

