'Bigg Boss Telugu 4': Nagarjuna Akkineni's Season Sets New Record, Garners Highest TRP

Earlier this month, Telugu Bigg Boss 4, premiered on television. The fourth edition of the show is hosted by Soggade Chinni Nayana actor Akkineni Nagarjuna. Reportedly, the season hosted by Nagarjuna recorded the highest TRP rating, which also marked to be the highest for the show among all the seasons.

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 TRP ratings

As per a report by The News Minute, Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has recorded the highest TRP rating with 18.5, which makes it the highest among all the versions of the reality show available in various languages. The report further added that the show hit 20.6 TRP in Hyderabad and stated that the premiere episode hosted by Nagarjuna was viewed by 40% of Hyderabad's population. The viewership of the premiere increased by 20% as compared to the previous season.

Speaking about the first season of Bigg Boss Telugu, which was hosted by Jr NTR, the report added that it had received a TRP rating of 14.13. Whereas, the second season which was hosted by actor Nani received 15.05 TRP. The grand finale of season 3 recorded the highest TRP rating with 18.29 which was also hosted by Nagarjuna, the report stated.

Thank you for all the love!!! pic.twitter.com/pV38cBy2jK — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) September 17, 2020

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 contestants

As per the recent Bigg Boss Telugu 4 episodes, Karate Kalyani got eliminated from the show this weekend. After Nagarjuna Akkineni announced the elimination, Kalayani expressed gratitude for being a part of the show and also was asked to drop the 'big bomb'. She took contestant Devi Nagavalli's name which directly brought the latter in the elimination list for the next weekend.

The makers of the show dropped a new promo of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 on September 22. In the clip, the contestants are all set for a new task, all dressed up in pink and silver pullovers. The game goes haywire after a few contestants fall down, in order to catch hold of the silver ball. Take a look at the video below.

On the professional front, Nagarjuna has a couple of films in the pipeline. He will be seen in the upcoming movie Wild Dog, helmed by Abishor Solomon. The film also stars Dia Mirza in the lead. Apart from the duo, actors Saiyami Kher, Ali Reza, Caleb Matthews, Rudra Goud will be seen playing pivotal roles in Wild Dog.

