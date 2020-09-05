Who Is Surya Kiran? Everything You Need To Know About 'Bigg Boss' Telugu 4 Contestant

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular shows on the Indian television network. The show started off in the Hindi language. But, after the success of the show, the makers came up with various regional versions, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, and many more. Currently, Season 4 of Bigg Boss Telugu is starting from September 6, 2020.

Some of the contestants of the upcoming show are Amma Rajasekhar- Director, Surya Kiran – Director, Monal Gajjar – Actress, Devi – News Presenter, Karate Kalyani – Supporting Actress, and many more. Keep reading to know more about Bigg Boss Telugu 4 contestant Surya Kiran.

ALSO READ: Teachers’ Day 2020: Top Bollywood Films About Teachers You Must Watch

Who is Surya Kiran? Details about the Bigg Boss Telugu 4 contestant

Subramani Radha Suresh, famously known by his stage name Surya Kiran, is a writer and director. Some of his most notable movies as a director are Satyam and Dhana 51 featuring Sumanth, and Raju Bhai starring Manchu Manoj. The well-known actor has also written and directed telefilms, before venturing into films.

Apart from this, he was also seen as a child actor opposite South superstars like Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna and many others in more than 200 movies. Surya also shares a connection with Nagarjuna Akkineni. He even played the younger version of actor Nagarjuna in the film Sankeertana. His acting got him the name ‘Master Suresh’ which includes films like Rakshasudu, Donga Mogudu, Kondaveeti Donga, to name a few. However, he later changed his name to Surya Kiran.

ALSO READ: When Yo Yo Honey Singh Once Called Badshah A Nano Car, Details Here

Given his desire for acting and cinema, Surya Kiran discontinued his bachelor’s studies and pursued his interest. He made his debut as a director with the 2003 Telugu film Satyam which was produced by Nagarjuna Akkineni. After that, due to some financial losses, he took a sabbatical from the industry. Soon, he tried to make a comeback as a director.

Director Surya Kiran will now be seen in the upcoming show Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 which is going to be hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni. He is also the elder brother of TV actress Sujitha Dhanush, which is known for playing the role of Vadinamma. For the unversed, the director was last seen in host Jhansi’s quarantine special show Love You Zindagi along with her sister Sujitha.

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor's Son Turns 2, Mira Rajput Shares Glimpses Of The Birthday Preps

ALSO READ: Richa Chadha Reminisces Her Trip To Nara, Japan; Says, "miss Traveling"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.