What Are Bigg Boss 3 Telugu Contestants Up To Now? Read Details

The third season of Bigg Boss 3 Telugu went on-air in July 2019. The finale took place in November. The show was hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni in its third edition. Singer Rahul Sipligunj was announced as the winner of season 3 by Chiranjeevi. Here's what the Bigg Boss 3 Telugu Contestants are up to now:

Rahul Sipligunj

The Bigg Boss 3 Telugu winner Rahul Sipliginj is an independent musician. He is currently prepping up for his upcoming album which is scheduled to release in August and for its role, the Bigg Boss 3 Telugu winner is going to sport a chiselled look. In the Bigg Boss house, he was the most relaxed of all the contestants.

Punarnavi Bhupalam

Punarvi Bhupalam is one of the most popular Bigg Boss 3 Telugu contestants. She is an actress who made her debut in a supporting role in the movie Uyyala Jampala. Her close proximity to Bigg Boss 3 Telugu winner Rahul is widely talked about. She is currently running her talk series on Instagram called Real talk with Real Women. Here she is interviewing various businesswomen and women celebrities. The actor is very active on social media.

Vithika Sheru

Vithika Sheru, wife of Varun Sandesh, was very often called the most manipulative of all the Big Boss 3 Telugu contestants in the house. She recently dropped a rap of herself on all audio platforms. Her song is called This is me. She is currently doing a lot of brand collaborations on Instagram.

Ali Reza

Ali Reza is known as one of the most strongest of all the Bigg Boss 3 Telugu contestants. Ali Reza recently posted a picture on Instagram which is a poster of his upcoming music video. He recently starred in a web series called Metro Kathalu that is now streaming on the Aha videos. The actor recently celebrated 400k followers on his Instagram.

Himaja

Himaja is known for her works in films like Nenu Sailaja, Dhruva, Sathamanam Bhavathi. She was considered a loner amongst all the Bigg Boss 3 Telugu contestants. Himaja currently is making Youtube videos based on lifestyle and beauty. She even shares her vlogs on Youtube. She recently featured in the comedy show Jabardasth. She also featured in Wow. It is a game show which deposits some virtual cash in the contestants’ account and as they give wrong answers, they start losing money.

Mahesh Vitta

Mahesh Vitta was considered the most controversial of all the Bigg Boss 3 Telugu contestants. He recently starred in Saikumar's show Wow just like Himaja. He was seen playing a role in Babu BTech 14, a YouTube web series featuring on Paper boat's official Youtube channel.

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu

On September 6, the much-awaited show Bigg Boss 4 Telugu returned for the fourth time with actor Nagarjuna as the host. This season features 14 contestants. Bigg Boss 4 Telugu contestants include figures like filmmaker Arumugam Rajashekar aka Amma Rajasekhar, actress Monal Gajjar, TV show host Lasya Manjunath, actor Syed Sohel Ryan, and singer Noel Sean.

