'Bigg Boss Telugu 4' Ex-contestant Karate Kalyani Alleges Voting Process Is Rigged

Bigg Boss Telugu 4, hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni has come a long way and is in its third week right now. There is no doubt about the fact that the show is picking pace when it comes to the field of drama and entertainment. Every upcoming episode of the show is turning out to be even more interesting than the previous one. But, an ex-contestant of the season, Karate Kalyani, who recently got eliminated in the third week of eliminations, is very upset with the makers of the show and has claimed that they have deliberately gotten her evicted, alleging that the votings are rigged.

Karate Kalyani claimed Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is rigged

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 eliminated contestant, Karate Kalyani, has claimed that the show is rigged. According to reports from Sakshi Post, the celebrity has mentioned in one of her interviews post her eviction that she has proof of the voting process of the show being rigged and her votes have been added to another contestant's votes. Karate Kalyani also revealed that the makers of Bigg Boss had approached her for the first season of the show but the actor had to turn it down due to her movie commitments back then. But, when the makers of the show approached her again for the on-going season, Karate Kalyani said that she will prove herself to be one of the strongest contenders. She revealed in the interview that she feels that she did prove herself as a strong contestant to quite an extent but the makers of the show were more interested in other contenders.

According to reports from Sakshi Post, Karate Kalyani said that the true colours of the housemates haven’t come out yet. The makers of the show might have thought that she was the reason that the housemates are unable to play the game well. Karate Kalyani said that she felt that she was the best contestant in the house when compared to the rest of the housemates. Few of them were scared of her and they want her out of the house.

Suspecting the nature of the voting process, Karate Kalyani said to the same daily that they can’t judge people with one week of analysis and she got fewer votes in the first week of the show. After she stepped out of the show, she got to know that she played the game well, her phone was ringing continuously and all were congratulating her saying that she gave the best in the show. Karate Kalyani claimed that she even has some proof of it. She said that she doesn’t know who did it but the audience is supporting her that’s why she’s able to speak with so much confidence. Karate Kalyani said that many tried to vote for her but they diverted the votes to some other contestant.

