Bigg Boss 4 Telugu Contestants List: A Look At Notable Work Of Participants

On September 6, the much-awaited reality show, Bigg Boss 4 Telugu marked its return for the fourth time with actor Nagarjuna as the host. Bigg Boss 4 Telugu has a mix of popular figures from various platforms. In the first episode, host Nagarjuna took the audience for a tour of the Bigg Boss house along with performances by the contestants and their entry into the BB house. Read on to take a brief look into the profiles of Bigg Boss 4 Telugu contestants.

Serial Number Bigg Boss 4 Telugu contestant name 1. Monal Gajjar 2. Arumugam Rajashekar aka Amma Rajasekhar 3. Subramani Radha Suresh aka Surya Kiran 4. Padala Kalyani aka Karate Kalyani 5. Noel Sean 6. Lasya Manjunath 7. Devi Nagavalli 8. Abhijeet Duddala 9. Gangavva aka Milkuri Gangavva 10 Syed Sohel Ryan 11. Akhil Sarthak 12. Mehaboob Shaikh 13. Dethadi Harika 14. Divya Vadthya 15. Jordaar Sujata 16. Ariyana Glory

Bigg Boss 4 contestants' bio

Monal Gujjar

Monal Gajjar, who is 29-year-old, is a familiar face to Telugu audiences for her performance in Allari Naresh's film Sudigaadu. She has also worked in Gujarati, Marathi, and Hindi cinema. She was last seen in a Marathi-language film, Man Udhaan Vara.

Arumugam Rajashekar aka Amma Rajasekhar

The 41-year-old filmmaker has numerous films such as Ranam, Takkari, Satyam, and Salute, among many others in his repertoire. Apart from being a director, he has also donned the hat of a choreographer and actor. Meanwhile, he has also judged numerous dance reality shows, including Challenge and Gharshana.

Subramani Radha Suresh aka Surya Kiran

The 42-year-old writer-director is also seen participating in the controversial reality show. His directorial ventures, Satyam and Dhana 51, has won the hearts of the audience. Due to financial losses in his movie productions, he had an unplanned break from films.

Padala Kalyani aka Karate Kalyani

The actor-comedian is known for her notable performances in films such as Mirapakay, Krishna, and Godavari. Meanwhile, TV shows such as Madhumasam, Muthyala Muggu and Goranta Deepam made her a household name. Interestingly, she also holds a black belt in the martial art form Karate.

Noel Sean

The multifaceted personality has worked as a singer, rapper, actor, television host, RJ, and VJ. During the third season of Bigg Boss Telugu, he campaigned for winner Rahul Sipligunj on social media. He shot to fame with the hit number Maha Maha from Charmme's Mantra in 2007.

Lasya Manjunath

The popular TV show host and actor was shot to fame in 2012 with the show Something Special. In 2019, she went on a break from movies and TV shows to welcome her baby boy. During her break, she entertained her fans as a social media influencer.

Devi Nagavalli

The 29-year-old actor was born and brought up in Rajamahendravaram, Andhra Pradesh. She is a known journalist. She has often grabbed the attention for her striking interviews with political and film personalities.

Abhijeet Duddala

The 31-year-old actor is known for his performance in the film Life is beautiful. Apart from films, he has also worked for the digital space. Bigg Boss Telugu 4 will mark his small screen debut.

Gangavva

Gangavva is a YouTube sensation, who is also known as Milkuri Gangavva. Reportedly, she used to work as a farmworker. She has over 40k followers on Instagram.

Syed Sohel Ryan

The 29-year-old actor marked his debut in 2013's release, Music Magic, as a lead actor. He has appeared in films like Cine Mahal, Konapuram Lo Jarigina Katha, Eureka and many others. He made his small-screen debut with the show Krishnaveni.

Akhil Sarthak

The TV actor made his acting debut with the 2016 Telugu movie Bava Maradalu. Later, in 2017, he tasted success with Telugu TV with the shows Evare Nuvvu Mohini. He has more than 13.2k followers on the photo-sharing platform.

Mehboob Shaikh

Mehboob is popular for his cover songs and other fun videos on social media. The actor-dancer enjoys a massive following on Instagram with over 240k followers. Gangavva and Mehboob are the only internet celebrities in the house.

Dethadi Harika

The 21-year-old Telangana girl is known for her performance in the web-series, Dethadi and Chitra Vichitram. The YouTuber also holds a huge following on social media. Harika's first video Frustrated Telangana Pilla received 1.8M views.

Divya Vadthya

The Hyderabadi girl earned recognition with Mahesh Babu, Pooja Hegde starrer Maharshi. The flick hit the theatres in 2019. She has shared numerous photos and videos on Instagram while flaunting her passion for acting.

Jordaar Sujatha

The 25-year-old TV news presenter shot to fame with her satirical news show Jordaar. Her mannerism and Telangana accent on the show made her popular among the masses. She is yet another news presenter to be seen in the reality TV show after Devi Nagavalli.

Ariyana Glory

The young anchor hails from Tanduru. She hogged the limelight with her interview with filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma. She has hosted numerous shows. Currently, she is in the secret house of BB4.

