'Bigg Boss 4 Telugu' Makers Unveil Logo, Launches Its First Teaser; Watch Video

On Monday, the regional channel of Star Network, Star Maa, released the first teaser of Bigg Boss 4 Telugu to unveil the logo for the upcoming season. Announcing the same, the channel wrote a caption, which read, "Here is the most awaited time of the year!!! #BiggBossTelugu4 coming soon on"(sic). The 15-second-long teaser garnered more than 60k views within a day and is still counting. Scroll down to take a look at the teaser of Bigg Boss 4 Telugu.

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: First teaser out

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu host

The Telugu-language version of the popular controversial show first started broadcasting in July 2017. The first season of the show was hosted by Jr NTR. Later on, in the second installment, actor Nani led the show as the host, in 2018. In the previous installment, Akkineni Nagarjuna was credited as the host for the show while actor Ramya Krishna also appeared as the guest host for a weekend. Although the official announcement regarding the host and contestants are yet-to-be-announced, it is said that the viewers will see Nagarjuna Akkineni returning as the host of the popular show.

On the other side, it is being reported that the show will hit TV screens in August. According to online media reports, the show is in the pre-production stage. It is speculated that the makers have already commenced working for the house which will be located at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.

According to media reports, from the contestants to revised show guidelines, a lot has been discussed about the upcoming show. Reportedly, approximately 250 crew members are going to technically run the upcoming season, however, nothing is confirmed by the makers as of now.

Bigg Boss Telugu

Bigg Boss Telugu has its own fan following in the South. The previous season of the show created a lot of buzzes and many incidents in the show managed to grab headlines. Actors such as Siva Balaji, Kaushal Manda, and Rahul Sipligunj have lifted the winner's trophy for the first, second and third season, respectively.

