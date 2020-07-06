Bigg Boss 8 Contestant Pritam Singh Opens Up About Being Jobless Due To COVID-19 Crisis

Bigg Boss 8 contestant Pritam Singh in his recent Instagram story got candid about his struggles for the past few months. In his Instagram story, Pritam opened up about his financial crisis due to the ongoing pandemic. Find out more details about Pritam Singh’s candid revelation here.

BB 8’s Pritam addresses financial struggles due to COVID-19

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has led to a complete shutdown of several industries. This has resulted in several people being jobless for months and suffering from a severe financial crisis. People working in the entertainment industry are facing a similar fate.

Bigg Boss 8 contestant Pritam Singh recently opened up about his struggles amidst this pandemic on social media. The RJ turned actor took to Instagram and talked about his financial crisis due to the lockdown.

The Bigg Boss 8 contestant in his post acknowledged the fact that everybody has suffered and continues to suffer due to the pandemic. Pritam then admitted that he is also one of the people suffering amidst quarantine. The Bigg Boss 8 contestant than revealed that he left his job as an RJ 6 months ago to focus on his career as a TV host.

After discussing this issue, Pritam Singh wrote that he is also anxious about what is in store with him in the upcoming days. He also revealed that to deal with this anxiety he is looking for ways to be positive. While concluding his post, Pritam Singh also said that he is hoping that the Hindi film industry starts functioning soon.

This post by Pritam Singh soon gained a lot of attention from his fans. Many of them soon started checking in on him and started asking him about his well-being. Hence, the Bigg Boss 8 contestant was quick to clarify that he is not suffering from depression but is anxious about the current situation. He then concluded his post by thanking all of his fans for supporting him and checking up on him in these tough times. Check out the Bigg Boss contestant’s entire Instagram post here.

