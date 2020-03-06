'Bigil' Actor Anandaraj's Brother Kanagasabai Reportedly Commits Suicide

Anandaraj is an Indian Tamil actor and politician who has done over 200 films in regional cinema. The actor had a younger brother Kanagasbai, who was 55 years old. It was reported recently that Kanagasbai committed suicide at his residence in Pondicherry.

Kanagasabai was based in Pondicherry and was reportedly biding money for political figures and businessmen. It has been reported by several media portals that he had received credit for the bid and was depressed due to a debt of up to Rs. 50 crores. Reportedly, according to the suicide note left by him, all the stress of debt made him resort to suicide by consuming poison at his home yesterday.

He was last seen entering his house around 11 pm on Wednesday and when his neighbours noticed that he has not come out of his house until 11 am the next morning on Thursday, they alerted his elder sister Prabhavathi. She along with her husband and some relatives reached Kanagasabai’s house and broke open the door and found him lying near the kitchen floor. They alerted the police and the police recovered a suicide note.

Various media portals have reported that the bidders had been asking for their money and they had been threatening him, which is why he decided to commit suicide. Kanagasabai’s suicide letter reportedly includes the names of several political figures from Pondicherry and police is investigating the matter. His body was seized by the police and sent for autopsy.

Image credits: Youtube screengrab

