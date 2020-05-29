'Bigil' Producer Denies Reports Of The Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Incurring ₹20 Crore Loss

In the year 2019, fans of superstar Vijay and lady superstar Nayanthara got a special treat with the release of their film Bigil. It was a sports action film that featured Vijay in a dual role as Michael, a goon and a former footballer, as well as Rayappan, Michael’s father. The film also featured Jackie Shroff and Vivekanandan.

According to reports, it was recently stated that the film went on to be a financial loss. But, the creative producer of the film recently tweeted about this and said that the movie was indeed one of the highest-grossing films of the year 2019. Read on:

Bigil producer opens up about the film

It was recently reported that Bigil had incurred financial losses of â‚¹20 crores. But the producer of the film Archana Kalpathi has put a rest to the rumours and has stated that it did not incur any losses. Taking to her social media handle on May 28, 2020, the producer stated that there were no losses and the reports are incorrect. Here is the tweet by Bigil’s producer Kalpathi:

For the unversed, Bigil was a box-office hit and one of the highest-grossing films by south actor Vijay. Reportedly, it also led to an IT department investigation on Vijay due to the huge profits it made at the box-office. The film has been in the news since its announcement and has garnered a huge fan base for Thalapathy Vijay. The performances by the cast have received widespread critical acclaim.

On the work front, Vijay is all set for the release of his upcoming 2020 action thriller flick Master. It has been making a big noise among the actor’s fan base and is one of the most anticipated films of the year. It will also feature Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, along with Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, and Andrea Jeremiah. The Master soundtrack has been released and it has been widely appreciated by the fans. The film release is put on a hold due to the coronavirus lockdown.

