Thalapathy Vijay's 'Bigil' Incurs 20-crore Loss At The Box Office, Confirms Producer

Bigil starring Thalapathy Vijay incurred a loss of 20 crores, confirmed the film's producer in an interview with a news portal. Even though the film was megahit and was one of the highest-grossing films of the year 2019 under AGS Entertainment banner, the producers said that the film was made on a huge budget and incurred a heavy loss at the box-office.

As per reports, Bigil's box office collections crossed Rs 100 crores in the first three days of its release and went on to collect a total of Rs 300 crores worldwide.

The movie reportedly went over budget due to a football scene

Made on a budget of reportedly Rs 180 crores, a football scene in the film had caused the budget to go over its estimated cost, said the producers in the interview. According to a news portal, the movie also was released late due to some difficulties related to the budget, which was caused by some issues within the team.

The Tamil blockbuster, which was written by Atlee Kumar, was a sports drama. Released on the occasion of Diwali, it starred Vijay in dual roles as Michael (Bigil) and as his father Rayappan. The movie was released in 4200 screens worldwide and gained a lot of acclamation. It was also the third project that saw Atlee Kumar and Thalapathy Vijay collaborated.

The film Bigil also bagged 4 awards in total. Thalapathy Vijay, who played the lead, was also seen singing a few of the film's songs during promotions. The film's music was composed by AR Rahman. During an event, Vijay had also addressed the clash between him and actor Ajith's fans, commenting that he didn't see any problem and that fan wars were not meant to be taken seriously.

The film Bigil was also seen as an inspirational film. According to a media outlet's interaction with a coach of Madurai women's football team, many parents started encouraging their daughters to take up football after seeing the film.

Thalapathy Vijay will be next seen in the movie Master, which was supposed to release on April 9 but got postponed due to the lockdown. It is another Tamil movie in the genre of thriller based action. The movie is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and has 8 music tracks.

