Rajinikanth To Thalapathy Vijay: List Of Top South Indian Actors And Their Favourite Food

Have you ever thought what your favourite movie stars like to eat? Do they follow a strict diet to fit into the character of their film, or do they indulge in their favourite fast food dishes? Although it may be true that most actors follow a healthy lifestyle to stay fit, sometimes they also go on to treat themselves with their favourite food. Several online portals have shared what popular Kollywood celebs like eating as their favourite food. Here’s taking a look at what the top South Indian stars like to eat the most.

Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth is known for his liking towards the veg cuisine. But here’s the twist, the actor’s most favourite food item is reportedly Mutton and Chicken Curry. Yes. It is also said that Rajinikanth loves to treat himself with his favourite dish once a while.

Karthi Sivakumar

Karthi loves south Indian dishes. Right from Sambar Vada to Idli chutney, when it comes to food, Karthi has an interest in everything that is South Indian. Looking at his fit body who would have thought that the actor loves indulging in the most delicious South Indian food.

Kamal Haasan

During several interviews, Kamal Haasan has always voiced his love for meat. He also went on to reveal that he is a complete foodie. The actor also revealed that he loves Chicken and Mutton Curry. During his time in Bigg Boss Tamil, he also revealed that he prefers black coffee with no sugar.

Vijay

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the well-known actors in the South industry. The actor is reportedly a huge fan of Chicken Curry and Dosa. It is also said that the actor loves treating himself with his favourite dish once a while.

Also read | Thalapathy Vijay And Jyothika Starrer 'Kushi' Airs On TV; Netizens Celebrate

Suriya

Kollywood actor Suriya reportedly loves nothing but Tamil Nadu’s most famous Curd Rice. The actor also loves eating Dosa for breakfast. Seems like the actor’s simplicity is not just in his appearances but also in his food items.

Also read | Sudha Kongara Rubbishes Rumours Of Directing Her Next With Thalapathy Vijay; Read

Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan is a big fan of Chettinad Chicken Sambar. This dish is claimed to be an authentic and exotic food item that cannot be cooked well by someone who does not know about traditional cooking. The masala for this delicious food item has to be added to the correct amount, or it will be a disaster.

Jyothika

Jyothika’s favourite dish nothing but the famous Chicken Biryani. But seems like the actor has her preferences too, Jythoika prefers Hyderabad Biryani over the others. And would sometimes also indulge in Ambur or Chettinad Biryani.

Also read | Did Thalapathy Vijay Rebuke 'Master' Makers For Planning To Release The Movie On Digital?

Also read | Thalapathy Vijay To Join Hands With AR Murugadoss For 'Thuppakki' Sequel?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.