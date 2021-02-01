Brahmanandam's Fans Pour In Wishes For The Actor On His 65th Birthday, See Tweets Here

Telugu actor and director, Kanneganti Brahmanandam, popularly known as Brahmanandam is celebrating his 65th birthday today, on February 1, 2021. The Tollywood actor has many accolades to his credit including the Guinness World Record for the most screen credits for a living actor, appearing in over 1,000 films to date. He has been honored with the Padma Shri as well in 2009 for his contribution to Indian cinema. Other awards presented to him include six state Nandi Awards, one Filmfare Award South, six CineMAA Awards, and three South Indian International Movie Awards. Brahmanandam's comedy scenes are the most loved by his fans and today, on the occasion of his birthday, here are a few birthday wishes for the veteran actor.

Brahmanandam's birthday tweets

A lot of people including fan pages, media outlets, and Brahmanandam's followers took to Twitter in order to send across birthday wishes for the Guinness World Record-holding actor. People showed their love for the Telugu star by making collages of his films as well as posting his pictures with other South Indian celebrities. Have a look at a few of the birthday tweets addressed to Brahmanandam today.

Happiest Birthday Brahmanandam Garu..❤🎂



Thank you for the sheer entrainment & laughter you provided us..!!#HBDBrahmanandam #HappyBirthdayBrahmanandam Garu #Brahmanandam pic.twitter.com/WbXfubmIcJ — NewsQube (@TheNewsQube) February 1, 2021

#HBDBrahmanandam #HappyBirthdayBrahmanandam

Many Many Happy Returns Of The Day 😊 Happy Birthday @brammi_actor Sir 😊 May God Bless You With Happy And Prosperous Healthy Life Ahead 😊 And Great Successfull Career Ahead 😊🎂💐💐 https://t.co/Ejxg2GiWSz — prasad (@chinuprasad) January 31, 2021

Many Happy returns of the Day to the Living Legend and King of Comedy BRAHMANANDAM Garu 🙏🙏❤❤#HappyBirthdayBrahmanandam pic.twitter.com/6xl30gH0nz — JUST IMAGINE 133 (@Candid_HRavii) February 1, 2021

Let this beautiful chain keep gng..Comment your fav Brahmi comedy scenes



Let's all laugh together today 😃



Firstly #HappyBirthdayBrahmanandam garu 😍😍😍



Source: Telugu latest video songs(YouTube channel) pic.twitter.com/q965fI3bLi — Popcorn telugu (@popcorn_telugu) February 1, 2021

Here's wishing the Badshah of Comedy Shri #Brahmanandam garu a Very Happy Birthday! Wishing you good health and happiness all through this year.#HBDBrahmanandam #HappyBirthdayBrahmanandam pic.twitter.com/rRn0BOwbqt — LightsOnMedia (@lightson_media) February 1, 2021

Wishing KING OF COMEDY LEGEND #Bramhanandam garu a very Happy Birthday 🎉🎊🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 #HappyBirthdayBrahmanandam pic.twitter.com/YAVBun7XWs — MEGASTAR CHIRANJEEVI❤️ (@chai_ravipati) February 1, 2021

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the king of Comedy, Supercomedian, ComedyStar😆 #Bramhanandam garu.



Love u sir ♥️

Keep working keep smiling😀#HBDBrahmanandam#HappyBirthdayBrahmanandam pic.twitter.com/HQ1y3ROjOp — 𝑉𝑖𝑠ℎ𝑎𝑙 𝑆ℎ𝑎𝑠𝑡𝑟𝑖 (@Realvishal99) February 1, 2021

Happiest birthday to the man, the myth, the legend ❤️not a day passes by without you making me smile.. ❤️ Thank you even for existing 🙏🙏🙏#HappyBirthdayBrahmanandam#HBDBrahmanandam

Forever grateful 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/oZmIh8XTAJ — Satwikprabhas❤️ (@Paulsatwik1) February 1, 2021

Brahmanandam's movies

Brahmanandam is considered one of the finest actors of Telugu cinema and has gained a massive fan base due to his comic timing and the ability to deliver dialogues in distinct ways. He started his career over three decades ago in a film titled Aha Naa-Pellanta! in 1987 and has since worked in over a thousand films. His other popular films include Ready, Namo Venkatesa, Babai Hotel, Kick, Adhurs, Garam, Sardar Gabbar Singh, MLA among many others.

Recently, Brahmanandam's son Raja Goutham took to Instagram and posted a couple of pictures of his father sketching. He presented another talent of his actor-father to the world and wrote, "His relentless pursuit of perfection is what makes him who he is. What started as a hobby turned out to be one of his finest skills. One of the countless ways he managed to inspire us during this lockdown. Thank you for all the lessons 2020 !! Wishing everyone lots of love and good health..!!" You can see the sketch made by Brahmanandam here.

Image Credits: actor brahmanandam Instagram account

