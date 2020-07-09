Thalapathy Vijay Gets Heaps Of Praise From Choreographer Brindha Gopal; See Here

Renowned choreographer Brindha Gopal who has also won herself a National Award for her contribution in the South Indian film industry recently shared some throwback pictures of herself with Thalapathy Vijay from the sets of the film Sarkar. But along with the pictures, the choreographer was all praises for the Master actor in the post. She called a down to earth person, having worked with him in several films now.

Brindha Gopal all praises for Thalapathy Vijay

Talking about the pictures shared by Brindha, they have her looking at the shots along with Vijay. Vijay can be seen donning a simple red and blue shirt listening to her carefully in the pictures. One can see the choreographer instructing the crew in the stills shared by her. But it was her heart-warming caption for the actor which caught everyone's attention.

Brindha wrote in her caption that Vijay talks less but his work speaks for itself. She also called the actor an extremely talented and humble person. Talking about the film Sarkar, the film was a 2018 political and action flick. It was directed by AR Murugadoss. Apart from Vijay, the movie also starred Keerthy Suresh, Radha Ravi, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in pivotal roles. The film was reportedly a hit at the box office. Take a look at Brindha's post with Vijay.

Sarkar movie working stills with Vijay sir. I’ve worked with him for many other movies. A very down to earth person. He talks less but his works speaks. A very talented and humble person.🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/X83nZTxWF9 — Brindha Gopal (@BrindhaGopal1) July 8, 2020

Vijay Thalapathy will soon be seen in Master

Brindha will soon make her directorial debut with the movie, Aye Sinamika. The film will be starring Kajal Aggarwal, Dulquer Salmaan, and Aditi Rai Hydari in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, Vijay is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited movie Master.

The film is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. It is bankrolled by XB Film Creators along with Seven Screen Productions. While Malavika Mohanan will be seen sharing the screen space opposite Vijay in the movie, Vijay Sethupathi will be playing the antagonist in the movie.

The movie will also be starring actors Arjun Das and Shantanu Bhagyaraj in supporting roles. According to media reports, Vijay was all praises for the Super Deluxe actor in the audio launch of the movie wherein the latter is all set to essay the baddie in the movie. The actor said that the industry has seen many villains but Sethupathi's role in Master will be special.

