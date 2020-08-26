'Butta Bomma' Dance: Pushkar Jog Creates A Frenzy On Social Media With His Performance

Bigg Boss Marathi fame Pushkar Jog has been the dancing sensation of the Marathi TV industry. Pushkar Jog is all set to star in an upcoming Marathi movie Well Done Baby, opposite actor Amruta Khanvilkar. The romantic Marathi actor posted a video on his Instagram account, performing on Allu Arjun’s popular song Butta Bomma. Watch the actor slay his performance in the video below.

Butta Bomma dance cover by Pushka Jog

Pushkar Jog posted the video on his social media account, performing on a song from Allu Arjun’s movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. He put up a delightful performance in a casual outfit. As seen above, Jog wore a pair of plain cream t-shirt and a pair of blue jeans, completing his outfit with a pair of red shoes.

Also Read: Allu Arjun And Pooja Hegde's 'Butta Bomma dance' Becomes The Most-viewed Telugu Song Ever

Pushkar shared a teaser of his dance video on Instagram and announced that the entire video will be released on YouTube. Pushkar Jog’s dance video featured Kinnaree Bhanushali. The choreography of Pushkar Jog's Butta Bomma dance was done by Rahul Shetye.

The original song Butta Bomma features Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. The song is from the movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The song was sung by Bollywood singer Armaan Malik while the music of Butta Bomma was given by Thamas S. Butta Bomma song became popular for its hook steps, featuring the two actors and several artists have been making a dance cover of the song.

Also Read: Pooja Hegde 'sends Love' To Airline Crew As They Groove To 'Butta Bomma dance' Song; Watch Video

Pushkar was recently seen in the film Ti Ani Ti, along with actors Prarthana Behere and Sonalee Kulkarni. He will be seen opposite Amruta Khanvilkar in Well Done Baby. The film follows the story of a modern young couple of today fails to find purpose in their relationship until destiny decides to give them one.

Also Read: Pooja Hegde Flaunts 'gratifying Exhaustion After A Good Yoga Class'; See Post

The film will be directed by Priyanka Tanwar, who will be making her directorial debut with Well Done Baby. Actor Vandana Gupte will be playing an important role in the film. The actors travelled to London for their film’s shoot. According to reports by SpotboyE, he seems to be attached by the storyline of the film, because he almost cried after watching the final cut of Well Done Baby.

Also Read: Pooja Hegde 'sends Love' To Airline Crew As They Groove To 'Butta Bomma dance' Song; Watch Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.