Pooja Hegde Flaunts 'gratifying Exhaustion After A Good Yoga Class'; See Post

Many Bollywood celebrities have been exercising and eating healthy during the nationwide lockdown and sharing their routines on social media platforms. This list of celebrities also includes popular actor Pooja Hegde. The Mohenjo Daro actor loves doing yoga sessions and some intense stretching and her latest Instagram post is proof to that. Pooja shared an image with the caption, “That gratifying exhaustion after a good yoga class... sweaty but happy â˜ºï¸â¤ï¸ @jogmihir thank you.. (sic)’’.

From the caption, it seems Pooja was greatly satisfied after performing a good yoga session. She added that her session was sweaty but she was happy with the result. In the post, Pooja Hegde can be seen doing the Dhanurasana. This asana strengthens the shoulder, abdomen, and legs. Take a look at the post below:

For the at-home yoga session, Pooja Hegde wore a blue bralette and flaunted her washboard abs. The actor teamed it with a pair of grey camo print yoga pants and tied her hair into a top knot. As soon as Pooja posted the photo, her followers started commenting with fire and heart emojis.

This is not the first time the actor has given fitness goals with her yoga sessions. A few weeks back, the ‘Maharshi’ actor pulled off the Virabhadrasana, which is considered as one of the most challenging postures in yoga. Wearing grey camo sweat pants and pink bralette, the actor can be seen balancing her body on one leg with both her arms stretching out. It also shows how she bends down with the rear leg getting elevated gradually.

On the work front

On the professional front, Pooja Hegde began 2020 on a good note as she featured in the movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo opposite Allu Arjun. The actor will then be seen alongside Baahubali star Prabhas in an upcoming film that has been reportedly titled Oh Dear. Pooja Hegde will also feature opposite Akhil Akkineni in the movie titled Most Eligible Bachelor. Apart from this, the actor has another Bollywood project lined up, which is Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali opposite Salman Khan.

