C U Soon Movie Release Date, Cast & Other Details About Prime Video's Malayalam Flick

On August 24, streaming giant Amazon Prime Video dropped the trailer of its upcoming Malayalam-language thriller-drama C U Soon. The upcoming flick is directed by Mahesh Narayanan. The entire film was shot entirely during the lockdown without any major filmmaking equipment or other fancy gadgets. Read on to know more about C U Soon release date, cast, and other details you need to know.

C U Soon Malayalam movie release date

C U Soon will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video for its subscribers from September 1. The trailer of the upcomer suggested that the plot of the film will revolve around the character Jimmy Kurian, a Dubai-based banker, whose online dating threw his life off balance. He met a girl name Anu Sebastian on a dating app and connected with her through video chatting apps.

He even introduced her to his mother via a video link. However, the tables turned when she disappeared after recording her suicide note and sharing it on Whatsapp. The C U Soon cast will feature Fahadh Faasil, Roshan Mathew, and Darshana Rajendran in the lead. Jimmy and Darshana will portray the characters of Jimmy and Anu while Fahadh will play the character named Kevin, who is seen helping cousin Jimmy to unravel the web of lies.

Watch the trailer:

C U Soon cast

Fahadh Faasil

The 38-year-old actor is a popular actor-producer in the Malayalam film industry. He has more than 40 films in his repertoire and received numerous awards, including a National Film Award. He was last seen in a 2020 Malayalam-language film Trance. The psychological-drama was directed and produced by Anwar Rasheed.

Roshan Mathew

Roshan Mathew, who will be seen playing Jimmy, a 28-year-old. The actor rose to fame after the success of his projects Anandam and Koode, which were released in 2016 and 2018 respectively. Roshan was recently seen in Netflix's Choked, which was helmed by Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap.

Darshana Rajendran

Talking about the female lead of C U Soon, Darshana Rajendran started her acting career back in 2014. She gained recognition through her 2017 release Mayanadi. Earlier in 2019, she collaborated with Roshan in Koode.

