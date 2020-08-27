Fahadh Faasil Could Have Easily Refused To Do ‘Take-Off’ Says C U Soon Director Mahesh

On Monday, actor Fahadh Faasil’s C U Soon trailer was launched by the filmmakers. This film is directed by Mahesh Narayanan and stars actor Fahadh Faasil in the lead role. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the C U Soon director Mahesh Narayanan said that Fahadh Faasil could have ‘easily refused’ to star in his previous film, Take Off.

ALSO READ: Do You Know Fahadh Faasil Took A 7-years Break After His Debut Film Sank At Box Office?

Talking about his relationship with the C U Soon actor, Fahadh Faasil Mahesh said that he knew the actor since quite some time. The two reportedly lived in Kochi during the same period. Mahesh felt that Fahadh could have refused to do the film since Mahesh offered him a very small role. However, he said that Fahadh stood by him due to which the film turned out to be a success.

ALSO READ: Nazriya Nazim Pens A Note For Fahadh Faasil Who 'owns Her Heart' On His Birthday; Read

Mahesh’s C U Soon will reportedly be a ‘computer-based film’. The director also said that the script did not follow a ‘conventional- format’. While this film posed a challenge for the makers and the star-cast, it was also a learning process.

Mahesh's C U Soon:

In addition to Fahadh Faasil, the C U Soon cast also includes actors Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendra. Fahadh Faasil's movie trailer gives viewers a fairly decent idea of the film. The trailer showcases a banker from Dubai who meets a girl on a dating app. However, things start to get ugly when the girl commits suicide. Further, she shares a suicide note on WhatsApp. This film showcases the problems faced during a virtual era.

ALSO READ: 'C U Soon' Trailer Being Loved, Fans Marvel At The Way The Movie Was Shot In Lockdown

On the work front:

Mahesh Narayanan is not just an editor but also a screenwriter and editor. Mahesh made his directorial debut with the Malayalam drama thriller film Take-Off. This film starred actors Parvathy Thiruvothu, Kunchacko Boban, Fahadh Faasil, Divyaprabha, and Asif Ali. Mahesh is also set to direct the upcoming Malayalam crime drama, Malik. This film will also star the C U Soon actor Fahadh Faasil. Mahesh Narayanan has edited several films in the span of his career. Some of his films include How Old Are You?, Natholi Oru Cheriya Meenalla, Traffic, and several others.

ALSO READ: 'C U Soon' Trailer: Fahadh Fasil & Roshan Mathews-starrer Looks Like The Ultimate Thriller

Source: A still from C U Soon trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.