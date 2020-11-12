Soorarai Pottru Review: Suriya's New Film Is Hard Hitting & One That Must Not Be Missed

Soorarai Pottru is the story of an ambitious young man who went on to launch India’s first low-cost airline. The film is based on the autobiography of Air Deccan founder, GR Gopinath. Directed by Sudha Kongra, the movie features Suriya, Aparna Balamurali, Urvasi and Paresh Rawal. The film is available to watch on Amazon Prime.

Suriya's new movie 'Soorarai Pottru' plot

Soorarai Pottru is based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath of Air Deccan and his book Simply Fly. The story revolves around a young man from a small village who dreams of launching an airline that shall allow the common man to fly at low costs. The movie is set in times when flying was limited only to the rich and a matter of social class.

Even though Nedumaaran Rajangam (portrayed by Suriya) is an ambitious man with a dream to help the public, he must face a number of difficulties to see his plans get wings. Nedumaaran has a supporting wife and family. But with powerful people waiting to crush people like Nedumaaran, will he be able to achieve his dreams against all the odds?

Read Also | 'The Good Place' Filming Location: List Of Locations In LA Where This Show Was Shot

Read Also | Megan Fox Thinks Film 'Jennifer's Body' Failed At The Box Office Due To Her Public Image

Soorarai Pottru Review: What works?

The storyline of the film is strong and well written as it maintains the theme of the movie till the end. The acting performance of Suriya is phenomenal and the actor has brought to life the struggles a common man goes through to achieve their dreams. The direction of the film is decent and the supporting cast of the film have given impactful performances. The background music effectively conveys the theme of the film and sets the tone of the movie well.

Soorarai Pottru Review: What does not work

Paresh Rawal is the antagonist in the film and while the actor has played several negative roles in Hindi cinema, he did not quite get it right in this movie. While the movie has been written well, there are few clichéd dialogues that might put some people off.

Final Thoughts

The movie is a must-watch as the performances of each actor in the film is exceptional. The movie has the potential to be one of the most highly regarded films about a common man achieving his dreams. The movie is partly based on events from Captain G. R. Gopinath’s life and the film proves to be a tale that must be told.

Soorarai Pottru's rating: 4/5

Read Also | New On Disney Plus In October 2020: What Is New On Disney Plus Hotstar?

Read Also | 'Hocus Pocus' Cast To Reunite For A Fundraising Event For NYRP; Details Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.