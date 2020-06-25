Sai Tamhankar's Birthday: Celebs Take To Instagram To Wish The Marathi Actress

Actress Sai Tamhankar is one of the most ravishing divas of the Marathi cinema. The actor is celebrating her birthday today and several Marathi celebrities took to social media to wish the actress on her 34th birthday. Some of these sensations include Swwapnil Joshi, Sonalee Kulkarni, Amey Wagh, and Amruta Khanvilkar. Let's take a look at the birthday wishes here:

Priya Bapat

Marathi film actress Priya Bapat took to Instagram to wish Sai Tamhankar on her special day. Bapat shared a cute selfie with Sai and captioned the post as “Strong, courageous, super talented, queen of fashion @saietamhankar Happy Birthday to an amazing friend. I love you and you know it”. Bapat’s caption reflects the strong bond of friendship shared between the two.

Amruta Khanvikar

The Raazi actress Amruta Khanvikar also shared her best wishes for Sai Tamhankar on Instagram. Amruta’s post features the two making crazy expressions. In the caption, Amruta Khanvikar expressed her love and adoration for Sai. Here’s what her caption read: ”@saietamhankar #saidaaaaa I adore you. Period.#happybirthdaysaitamhankar. Here’s to more #bondicherries”.

On the work front:

Sai Tamhankar has worked in films as well as in television series in both Hindi and Marathi industry. As per reports, Sai was involved in theatre before she made an appearance in television shows.

Sai Tamhankar made her debut in Bollywood with Subhash Ghai's crime thriller Black & White. On the other hand, Sai made her debut in the Marathi film industry with the film Sanai Chaughade.

The actress also appeared in Aamir Khan’s 2008 action thriller film Ghajini and has starred in the Marathi remake No Entry Pudhe Dhokha Aahey. As per reports, this film was a remake of the Bollywood film No Entry which starred veteran actors like Anil Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, and Salman Khan in the lead roles. As per reports, Sai Tamhankar will soon star in the Marathi film Medium Spicy.

