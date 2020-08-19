Chiranjeevi Wishes For Speedy Recovery Of SP Balasubrahmanyam, Says 'get Well Soon'

Tollywood actor Chiranjeevi on Tuesday, August 18, shared a video online wishing for the speedy recovery of singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who is battling COVID-19. Sharing the video online, Chiranjeevi wrote: "GET WELL SOON #SPB garu!" (sic) Chiranjeevi, in the video, also talked about his bond with SP Balasubrahmanyam and expressed that he is confident that the singer will be back on his feet soon.

Check out Chiranjeevi's video:

Also Read | Rajinikanth Wishes SP Balasubrahmanyam A Quick Recovery From COVID-19, Shares Video Online

Chiranjeevi reminisces old days with SP Balasubrahmanyam

In the video, Chiranjeevi also talked about the bond he shares with SP Balasubrahmanyam. Chiranjeevi said that they are close family friends, and reminisced days he spent with the singer in Chennai. He gave strength to SP Balasubrahmanyam's family by saying that the singer would be healthy and out of danger soon. SP Balasubrahmanyam is in the ICU of a private hospital in Chennai. He was shifted to ICU a few days back after his condition got critical.

Also Read | SP Balasubrahmanyam's Son Shares Father's Health Update, Says 'Is On The Road To Recovery'

SP Balasubrahmanyam's health update

SP Balasubrahmanyam's son SP Charan recently shared that the singer's health is getting better. He said the SP Balasubrahmanyam is gaining consciousness slowly and is responding to the treatment well. However, Charan also exclaimed that the singer is still on life support, and should be better soon. Charan lastly thanked all fans and admirers for their prayers and wishes.

Also Read | SPB, Battling COVID-19, Has Crossed The Critical Phase: Rajinikanth

What's next for Chiranjeevi?

Chiranjeevi will be next seen in Koratala Siva's next film. The film, starring Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead, is reported to narrate the story of a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer, who starts a social movement. The first look and the title poster of the film will be released on Chiranjeevi's birthday on August 22, 2020.

We are ready with the first look and motion poster of #Chiru152. Meet you on August 22nd at 4PM !! pic.twitter.com/rptHhHgXvg — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) August 18, 2020

Also Read | SP Balasubrahmanyam's Health Critical; AR Rahman, Dhanush & Others Urge Fans To Pray

The film reportedly also has Ram Charan in a cameo appearance. The movie's script is written by Koratala Siva, and produced by Surekha Konidela under her production banner. The film is reportedly slated to hit the marquee early next year.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.