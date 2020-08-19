SP Balasubrahmanyam's Health Condition Makes An Emotional Bharathiraja Break Into Tears

Veteran director-actor Bharathiraja on August 18, shared an emotional video message for singer SP Balasubrahmanyam online. In the video, director Bharathiraja revealed that he has faith in the singer, and knows that he would be back on his feet again. Bharathiraja also wished SP Balasubrahmanyam speedy recovery.

Check out Bharathiraja's video:

Also Read | Rajinikanth Wishes SP Balasubrahmanyam A Quick Recovery From COVID-19, Shares Video Online

Bharathiraja wishes SP Balasurahmanyam speedy recovery

In the 70 second long video, Bharathiraja revealed that he has faith that SP Balasubrahmanyam will be back soon. Bharathiraja also recalled a word from SP Balasubrahmanyam's song and said that the singer is an inspiration for many. Bharathiraja got carried away in emotion and broke into tears.

A few days ago, Bharathiraja, tweeted about SP Balasubrahmanyam's health. He said that he believes in God, and is optimistic that he will support SP Balasubrahmanyam through the tough times. Bharathiraja lastly said, "Nature will revive him... He will come back."

(Souce: Bharathiraja Twitter)

Interestingly, SP Balasubrahmanyam and Bharathiraja have worked in many films together. They share a close bond. Besides, Bharathiraja, actors like Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, and Kamal Haasan too prayed for SP Balasubrahmanyam's recovery.

Also Read | SP Balasubrahmanyam's Son Shares Father's Health Update, Says 'Is On The Road To Recovery'

SP Balasubrahmanyam's health update

SP Balasubrahmanyam's son SP Charan recently shared that the singer is still in life support. However, Charan confirmed that the singer is gaining consciousness slowly and is responding to the treatment well. He also revealed that the doctors are closely monitoring SP Balasubrahmanyam's health. SP Charan also thanked everyone for their prayers and wishes.

Check out the video:

Also Read | SPB, Battling COVID-19, Has Crossed The Critical Phase: Rajinikanth

A few weeks ago, SP Balasubrahmanya, in a video shared online, revealed that he tested COVID-19 positive. He said, "Since two year days I had chest congestion, cold, and fear. I did not want to take it easy. So, I went to the hospital to get tested, and it turned out to coronavirus." He further said that he got admitted to a private hospital for better treatment and to take rest.

Check out the video:

Posted by S. P. Balasubrahmanyam on Tuesday, 4 August 2020

Also Read | SP Balasubrahmanyam's Health Critical; AR Rahman, Dhanush & Others Urge Fans To Pray

A few days after getting admitted for COVID-19 treatment in a private hospital in Chennai, SP Balasubrahmanya's health deteriorated and was shifted to the ICU. He was put on life support and was in a critical condition. However, SP Balasubrahmanya's family recently through a series of videos revealed that the singer is recovering.



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.